ETV Bharat / entertainment

'I loved Dhurandhar': Javed Akhtar Backs Ranveer Singh Starrer Amid 'Propaganda' Tag While Film Beats Baahubali 2 Globally

Hyderabad: Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has weighed in on the growing debate around films being labelled as "propaganda," using the massive success of Dhurandhar as a key example. His comments come at a time when the film's sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, is rewriting box office history.

Speaking to reporters after receiving a special recognition award, Akhtar dismissed the idea that films can be easily boxed into labels like propaganda. He said, "I don't know what you mean by propaganda films. I loved Dhurandhar; it was an excellent film. I liked the first one more than the second."

The celebrated writer, known for his sharp observations on cinema and society, took a broader view of storytelling. According to him, every film inherently reflects a perspective. "Every story takes a stand, but does it become propaganda because the narrative doesn't suit a section of the audience? Everyone has the right to propagate their ideas. What is wrong with propaganda films? The task of every filmmaker is to present the truth," Akhtar added.