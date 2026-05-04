'I loved Dhurandhar': Javed Akhtar Backs Ranveer Singh Starrer Amid 'Propaganda' Tag While Film Beats Baahubali 2 Globally
Javed Akhtar dismisses propaganda debate around Dhurandhar as subjective, while Dhurandhar 2 becomes the second highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 4, 2026 at 10:28 AM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has weighed in on the growing debate around films being labelled as "propaganda," using the massive success of Dhurandhar as a key example. His comments come at a time when the film's sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, is rewriting box office history.
Speaking to reporters after receiving a special recognition award, Akhtar dismissed the idea that films can be easily boxed into labels like propaganda. He said, "I don't know what you mean by propaganda films. I loved Dhurandhar; it was an excellent film. I liked the first one more than the second."
The celebrated writer, known for his sharp observations on cinema and society, took a broader view of storytelling. According to him, every film inherently reflects a perspective. "Every story takes a stand, but does it become propaganda because the narrative doesn't suit a section of the audience? Everyone has the right to propagate their ideas. What is wrong with propaganda films? The task of every filmmaker is to present the truth," Akhtar added.
His remarks underline a key point that storytelling is rarely neutral. Whether rooted in reality or fiction, films often carry underlying ideas and values. Akhtar further explained that even fairy tales are not free from ideology. "Every film carries a moral," he noted.
Interestingly, this debate comes at a time when Dhurandhar 2 is achieving unprecedented commercial success. Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, the spy-action spectacle has emerged as the second highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. It has surpassed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1788 crore), a benchmark that stood strong for nearly a decade.
With global earnings crossing approximately Rs 1,788 crore, the film now trails only Dangal (Rs 2070 crore), starring Aamir Khan. What makes this achievement more remarkable is that Dhurandhar 2 reached this milestone without releases in key international markets like China and the Gulf, which significantly boosted Dangal's numbers.
#OneWordReview...#DhurandharTheRevenge: MASTERPIECE.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2026
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐⭐️½#Dhurandhar2 is CINEMA AT ITS BEST... Delivers on every front – scale, drama, emotions, action, performances and impact... Take a bow, #AdityaDhar – sure-shot EPIC BLOCKBUSTER. #Dhurandhar2Review
The… pic.twitter.com/IXP9Z36RTI
The film's consistent performance has been a major factor behind its success. Even on its 46th day, it continued to draw audiences, collecting Rs 1.25 crore in India and maintaining strong occupancy across shows. Its domestic gross stands at over Rs 1,362 crore, while overseas collections have crossed Rs 425 crore.
The Dhurandhar franchise, featuring actors like Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, revolves around high-stakes intelligence operations. The storyline follows an undercover Indian agent infiltrating criminal and political networks in Karachi, drawing loosely from real geopolitical tensions in South Asia, including references to the 26/11 attacks.