'I Forgive, But Never Forget': Richa Chadha Hits Out At People With 'Inferiority Complexes' In Bollywood

Richa Chadha shares her emotional and physical struggles after motherhood ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has opened up about the emotional, physical, and professional challenges she faced after becoming a mother. She further spoke about her journey back to work after almost two years. In a heartfelt note on social media, Richa admitted that although she wanted to be back to work sooner, her body and mind simply weren't ready for it. "On Sunday, I went back to work after nearly 2 years. As much as I would have liked to get back sooner, my body, my mind wasn't ready at all. But other than these tangible issues, I have had to deal with deep professional betrayals from close quarters," the Fukrey actress shared. Richa added even more about these painful experiences. She said this phase in her life was marked not just by motherhood but also by unexpected cruelty from people she trusted. The betrayal cut deep because it came when she was most vulnerable. She strongly pointed out how unprofessional behaviour has become common in the industry.