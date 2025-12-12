'I Forgive, But Never Forget': Richa Chadha Hits Out At People With 'Inferiority Complexes' In Bollywood
Richa Chadha shares her emotional and physical struggles after motherhood, highlighting deep professional betrayal.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 12, 2025 at 5:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has opened up about the emotional, physical, and professional challenges she faced after becoming a mother. She further spoke about her journey back to work after almost two years. In a heartfelt note on social media, Richa admitted that although she wanted to be back to work sooner, her body and mind simply weren't ready for it.
"On Sunday, I went back to work after nearly 2 years. As much as I would have liked to get back sooner, my body, my mind wasn't ready at all. But other than these tangible issues, I have had to deal with deep professional betrayals from close quarters," the Fukrey actress shared.
Richa added even more about these painful experiences. She said this phase in her life was marked not just by motherhood but also by unexpected cruelty from people she trusted. The betrayal cut deep because it came when she was most vulnerable. She strongly pointed out how unprofessional behaviour has become common in the industry.
She wrote that many people lack honesty, courage, and basic ethics. "I have learnt that in the industry, a rare few have ethics and courage. Most people operate from such deep-seated inferiority complexes and scarcity mentality, that they never mean what they say. They're never happy, like dementors - they suck all joy out of life."
In another slide, she addressed the people who hurt her during this period. Her words showed both strength and warning. "Those that have displayed unwarranted, one-sided cruelty towards me during my most vulnerable phase perhaps never received adequate love in their own lives. You know who you are. I forgive, but I NEVER forget. Please bear this in mind should you cross my path."
Richa also talked about how much support a new mother needs. She said that a mother has to rediscover herself after childbirth, and that this process can take time. She shared, "If it takes a village to raise a child. It takes amazing support to help the mom... cuz Mommy doesn't remember who she was before the baby was born. The mental recovery from it took longer than I hoped."
The actress criticised the pressure placed on new mothers, especially public figures, to constantly post content on social media. She said it is unfair to expect women to always look perfect or share every moment. Richa added that today, vulnerability is often turned into a product, which makes honest sharing harder. She said she misses the older, simpler times when people shared without worrying about branding.
Read More
- Weeks Before Her Mysterious Death, Parveen Babi Sent Gifts Home To Junagadh, Reveals College Friend
- Rajinikanth's 75th Birthday: Why The Superstar Never Endorsed A Brand In His 50-Year Long Career
- Yearender 2025 | From Samantha To Selena: The Most Talked-About Celebrity Weddings And Stories Behind Them