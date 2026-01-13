'I Am Not Maa Sita': Influencer Harsha Richhariya Quits Spiritual Path Citing Character Attacks
Social media influencer Harsha Richhariya said continuous criticism, mental stress and character attacks forced her to step away from the religious life.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
Prayagraj: Social media influencer and former model and anchor, Harsha Richhariya, who became an Internet sensation at the Maha Kumbh Mela, has announced that she is quitting the religious path and will return to her old profession. In a video shared on Instagram on Monday evening, she said she has faced constant opposition for nearly a year and added, "I am not Maa Sita to give an agni pariksha."
Harsha said she would formally end her religious commitment after taking a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya at the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj. "After this snan, I will put a full stop to the vow I had taken and return to my previous profession," she said.
She said the mental pressure and repeated allegations broke her from within. "I did not do anything wrong. I was not stealing or carrying out any crime, yet whatever I tried to do while following the religious path was opposed," she said.
Dismissing claims that she earned money through religion, Harsha said she is currently under financial distress. "People think I made crores, but today I am in debt. Before this, I was a proud anchor and doing good work, even abroad," she said.
Harsha said she was repeatedly questioned and opposed despite having done nothing wrong. She said her character was targeted and her morale was broken. "I am not Maa Sita to give an agni pariksha," she said, adding that opposing a woman and attacking her character is often the easiest thing to do.
Calling family the biggest religion, Harsha advised youngsters to stay connected to their homes. "The biggest dharma is your family. Stay with your family and pray at home," she said.
Harsha is currently in Prayagraj for the Magh Mela. She had attracted attention during the Maha Kumbh after appearing in a sadhvi attire during the Niranjani Akhara procession. Following objections from a section of saints, she left the Kumbh midway and later undertook a padyatra from Vrindavan to Sambhal.
Originally from Jhansi, Harsha later lived in Uttarakhand after adopting a religious life and was a disciple of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri. Her social media following rose sharply during the Maha Kumbh.
Before the Maha Kumbh, she had approximately 6.67 lakh followers on Instagram. On January 14, 2025, this number surpassed 1 million in a single day. By the end of the Mahakumbh, her followers had reached 1.5 million, and currently, this figure stands at around 1.7 million.
