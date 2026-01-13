ETV Bharat / entertainment

'I Am Not Maa Sita': Influencer Harsha Richhariya Quits Spiritual Path Citing Character Attacks

Prayagraj: Social media influencer and former model and anchor, Harsha Richhariya, who became an Internet sensation at the Maha Kumbh Mela, has announced that she is quitting the religious path and will return to her old profession. In a video shared on Instagram on Monday evening, she said she has faced constant opposition for nearly a year and added, "I am not Maa Sita to give an agni pariksha."

Harsha said she would formally end her religious commitment after taking a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya at the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj. "After this snan, I will put a full stop to the vow I had taken and return to my previous profession," she said.

She said the mental pressure and repeated allegations broke her from within. "I did not do anything wrong. I was not stealing or carrying out any crime, yet whatever I tried to do while following the religious path was opposed," she said.

Dismissing claims that she earned money through religion, Harsha said she is currently under financial distress. "People think I made crores, but today I am in debt. Before this, I was a proud anchor and doing good work, even abroad," she said.