'I Am Not A God': Piyush Mishra Gets Candid About Failure And Survival At Jaipur Literature Festival 2026
At Jaipur Literature Festival 2026, Piyush Mishra shared haunting memories of struggle and survival in Mumbai early in his career.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 19, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Jaipur, Rajasthan: The Jaipur Literature Festival was attended by actor, writer, singer, and lyricist Piyush Mishra wherein he opened up about his life. The Bollywood personality spoke without filters, talking about his early life, fears, struggles, failures, and his latest book Tumhari Auqaat Kya Hai, Piyush Mishra.
While discussing the book, he explained why he decided to write it. Around the year 2000, he said, some young people started treating him like a god. This made him uncomfortable. He wondered what they would think if they saw his real life, his failures, and his struggles. That is when he decided to change himself and also tell his story honestly.
He said the Piyush Mishra of today is very different from the man he once was. While writing the book, he changed many names, including his own, because he did not want to target or expose any specific person. His intention was not to project himself as a hero, but as an ordinary man with flaws. The book, he said, is meant to break the illusion that artists are larger than life.
Talking about his political beliefs, Mishra said that most young people are leftists for nearly 20 years, and he was no different. At one point, he was deeply revolutionary, though not a Marxist. He opposed almost everything. But eventually, life pushed him in another direction. He chose to become a good husband, a good father, and pursue acting seriously in Mumbai. Leaving behind ideology was not easy, and it took him years of struggle.
आओ यार बस एक बार,— Piyush Mishra (@itspiyushmishra) September 12, 2020
ज़िंदा हो बात कर लें,
ख़ाक हो गए हैं मज़ाक,
फिर भी मज़ाक कर लें...#PiyushMishra #Poetry #Kavita #Hindi #Ballimaaraan #Theatre #Drama #Mumbai #Music pic.twitter.com/TJuEYOHDNe
Sharing a frightening anecdote from his struggling days, the writer revealed that he once slept beside a man who was intoxicated on drugs. The two shared the same blanket on the footpath. During the night, the man died, but Mishra had no idea. It was only in the morning, when he woke up, that he realised he had spent the entire night next to a dead body. Shocked and terrified, he ran away from the spot.
Even today, Mishra said, the memory haunts him. Whenever he passes through that area in Mumbai, he avoids looking at that street. The fear and trauma of that night have stayed with him for decades. He also spoke openly about fear. For a long time, he admitted, he lived in fear. Only when the fear became unbearable did he start speaking up. According to him, everyone carries fear inside them. The difference is only in who expresses it and who stays silent.
Addressing young people, Mishra said they have unlimited energy and power, but they restrict themselves. He smiled as he said that today's youth is impatient and often unwilling to put in the hard work required for long-term success. On writing and music, he revealed that many of his songs were written for theatre and still remain unused. Not everything needs to be released, he said. One exception was the powerful song Aarambh Hai Prachand, which he wrote for the film Gulaal.
Calling filmmaker Anurag Kashyap his dear brother, Mishra said that despite ideological differences, he trusts him completely. When Anurag calls, he never asks questions. He also spoke warmly about his collaborations with Imtiaz Ali, calling them deeply fulfilling experiences. Despite suffering from food poisoning, Piyush Mishra attended the session and ended it with a simple message that you get to live once. Do what you truly want to do. If you succeed, your success will become your responsibility.
Read More
- Kangana Ranaut Slams AR Rahman For Calling Chhaava 'Divisive', Says He Refused To Meet Her For Emergency Over Political Bias
- Javed Akhtar's Birthday: When Lyricist Spoke About One Of The 'Most Difficult' Songs He Has Ever Written
- Why Are Celebrities Posting 2016 Photos? All About The Viral '2026 Is The New 2016' Trend