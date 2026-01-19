ETV Bharat / entertainment

'I Am Not A God': Piyush Mishra Gets Candid About Failure And Survival At Jaipur Literature Festival 2026

Jaipur, Rajasthan: The Jaipur Literature Festival was attended by actor, writer, singer, and lyricist Piyush Mishra wherein he opened up about his life. The Bollywood personality spoke without filters, talking about his early life, fears, struggles, failures, and his latest book Tumhari Auqaat Kya Hai, Piyush Mishra.

While discussing the book, he explained why he decided to write it. Around the year 2000, he said, some young people started treating him like a god. This made him uncomfortable. He wondered what they would think if they saw his real life, his failures, and his struggles. That is when he decided to change himself and also tell his story honestly.

Piyush Mishra at Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 (Video: ETV Bharat)

He said the Piyush Mishra of today is very different from the man he once was. While writing the book, he changed many names, including his own, because he did not want to target or expose any specific person. His intention was not to project himself as a hero, but as an ordinary man with flaws. The book, he said, is meant to break the illusion that artists are larger than life.

Talking about his political beliefs, Mishra said that most young people are leftists for nearly 20 years, and he was no different. At one point, he was deeply revolutionary, though not a Marxist. He opposed almost everything. But eventually, life pushed him in another direction. He chose to become a good husband, a good father, and pursue acting seriously in Mumbai. Leaving behind ideology was not easy, and it took him years of struggle.