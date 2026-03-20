ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hyderabad To Emerge As Global Cinema Hub: CM Revanth Reddy Credits Sri Ramoji Rao's Efforts

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stated that Hyderabad has reached a stage where it is hosting even Hollywood films. Speaking at the grand Telangana Gaddar Film Awards ceremony held in Madhapur under the aegis of the Telangana State Film Development Corporation, he mentioned that the government has taken a conscious decision to recognise and encourage the film industry.

The Chief Minister said that Hyderabad is not only known for IT, industries, or Biryani, but is steadily evolving into a "Cinema Hub". He expressed hope that the entire Indian film industry would come together under one umbrella in the city. Highlighting Hyderabad's safety and investor-friendly environment, he cited that even investors from Dubai are showing keen interest in investing here.

Recalling the contributions of industry stalwarts, Revanth Reddy said NT Rama Rao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao played a crucial role in shifting the Telugu film industry from Chennai to Hyderabad. However, it was Ramoji Rao who worked tirelessly to ensure that the industry took firm root in the city. He pointed out that institutions like Ramoji Film City were designed in such a way that filmmakers could arrive with just a story idea and leave with a completed film.

Explaining the decision to reintroduce the long-pending Nandi Awards under a new name, the Chief Minister said they have been relaunched as the Gaddar Awards in honour of Gaddar. He described Gaddar as a powerful voice who influenced the Telangana movement and fought against social injustices. "Presenting awards in his name is a reflection of our social responsibility," he said.