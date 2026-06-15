'Forced Into His Car': Hyderabad Actress Files Complaint Against Casting Director Over Harassment & Death Threats
A Hyderabad-based female actor accused a casting director of harassment, intimidation, and non-payment of dues, alleging he forced her into his car and threatened her.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 15, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: A female actor from Hyderabad has filed a police complaint against a casting director, accusing him of cheating, harassment, and criminal intimidation. Based on her complaint, the Banjara Hills Police have registered a case and started an investigation.
As per police officers, the complaint was lodged on June 12, at around 9:30 p.m. According to the actress, who stays within the Banjara Hills police station limits, she has been working as a lead artist for the last 15 years in the film industry.
In her complaint, the actor alleged that a casting director contacted her in October 2025 through a mutual acquaintance. He reportedly offered her a role in the Telugu film Akasham Lo Oka Tara, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli.
According to the complaint, her period of engagement for the project was from October 21, 2025, to December 9, 2025. She alleged that she had been assured of getting paid a total of Rs 90,000, which included Rs 38,000 for cab charges. However, the payment was never made.
According to the complaint, the accused allegedly kept delaying the payment and later asked her to meet him near producer Dil Raju’s office in Sagar Society, Banjara Hills, on February 18, 2026.
The actor alleged that instead of clearing her dues, Prasad threatened her, forced her into his car, and behaved inappropriately with her. She further claimed that he offered her better film opportunities in exchange for her cooperation. She said she managed to escape from the situation.
The complaint also states that when the actor’s mother contacted Prasad regarding the pending payment, he allegedly used abusive language. The actor claimed that he boasted about behaving similarly with other women and said that no police action could be taken against him.
She further alleged that Prasad threatened to kill her and her mother if they continued to pursue the matter. Based on the complaint, Banjara Hills Police have registered a case under Sections 75, 79, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation has been assigned to Sub-Inspector K Vijay. No arrests have been made so far. Further investigation is underway.