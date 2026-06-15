ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Forced Into His Car': Hyderabad Actress Files Complaint Against Casting Director Over Harassment & Death Threats

Hyderabad: A female actor from Hyderabad has filed a police complaint against a casting director, accusing him of cheating, harassment, and criminal intimidation. Based on her complaint, the Banjara Hills Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

As per police officers, the complaint was lodged on June 12, at around 9:30 p.m. According to the actress, who stays within the Banjara Hills police station limits, she has been working as a lead artist for the last 15 years in the film industry.

In her complaint, the actor alleged that a casting director contacted her in October 2025 through a mutual acquaintance. He reportedly offered her a role in the Telugu film Akasham Lo Oka Tara, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli.

According to the complaint, her period of engagement for the project was from October 21, 2025, to December 9, 2025. She alleged that she had been assured of getting paid a total of Rs 90,000, which included Rs 38,000 for cab charges. However, the payment was never made.