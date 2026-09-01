ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hunkkaar Teaser: Aneet Padda Plays 17-Year-Old Assault Survivor In Series She Filmed Before Saiyaara

The teaser, unveiled on Tuesday, introduces viewers to Meenu Rawat, played by Aneet. The story begins at a police station, where Meenu introduces herself and reveals that she is a student at Mahasherni School, located at Baapji's Shaburi Fort. She then makes a shocking allegation against revered cult leader Sunil Chakosi, known as 'Baapji'.

Hyderabad: Aneet Padda is back with a project that she shot before her breakout film Saiyaara. She plays a 17-year-old school student who makes a serious allegation against a powerful cult leader. Titled Hunkkaar: The Roar, the thriller also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ram Kapoor and Raghubir Yadav.

Meenu's accusation sets off an investigation that soon grows into a much bigger battle. What initially appears to be a case involving one survivor slowly turns into a fight involving the police, the legal system and the media. Fatima Sana Shaikh plays ACP Jasleen Singh Soni, a police officer determined to investigate the case. The teaser also introduces Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as journalist Amitabh and another key character, lawyer Bhalerao. Each of them appears to be pursuing the same truth, but from a different side.

The makers describe Hunkkaar as a combination of a police procedural, legal drama and media trial. With Baapji's influence and power looming over the investigation, the teaser hints that getting justice for Meenu will not be easy. For Aneet, the project holds special significance as it was filmed before Saiyaara. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, the actor revealed that the series has been a part of her journey for some time. "Presenting a little something I shot before Saiyaara. Hunkkaar has been a part of my journey for a while, and I'm glad to finally share it with you all. Nahi hoga insaaf ka intezaar, bas goonjegi sachhai ki Hunkkaar," Aneet wrote.

The announcement comes after Saiyaara turned Aneet into one of the most talked-about young actors. She played the lead opposite Ahaan Panday in Mohit Suri's romantic drama, which became a major box-office success. Her performance and the film's popularity brought her widespread recognition. Hunkkaar teaser, however, offers a glimpse of Aneet in a role that is markedly different from her romantic-drama image. As Meenu, she is seen carrying the emotional weight of a teenager who finds the courage to speak up against a powerful figure.

The series also features an ensemble cast, including Ram Kapoor, Arjun Mathur and Zoya Hussain. It is created by Karan D Kapadia and Nitya Mehra and directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra and Heeraz Marfatia. Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures, Hunkkaar: The Roar is a Mangata Films Production. The series will begin streaming on JioHotstar from September 25.