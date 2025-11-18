ETV Bharat / entertainment

Humane Sagar, Voice Of Odisha, Dies At 34 After Multi-Organ Failure

Despite a trial of advanced life-support and intensive work to stabilise him, the Odia singer remained unresponsive. AIIMS Bhubaneswar recorded at 9:08 PM on 17 November that Humane is no more and indicated multiple vital organs had ceased operations.

Sagar was admitted to AIIMS on 14 November in a critical state. Doctors explained he had multiple medical challenges such as multi-organ dysfunction syndrome, acute-on-chronic liver failure, bilateral pneumonia, and dilated cardiomyopathy. A multi-disciplinary team of physician specialists and Dr. Srikant Behera supported him through ventilator management.

Hyderabad: Humane Sagar, a well-known Odia playback vocalist, has passed away sending shockwaves across the Odisha's music fraternity. He died on 17 November 2025 in AIIMS Bhubaneswar while under treatment.

His untimely death has jolted Odisha's music associations, audiences, politicians, and industry colleagues. Odisha Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, expressed condolence to Sagar's family and called Humane Sagar's death "an irreplaceable loss." Opposition political leader Naveen Patnaik also extended his sympathies, acknowledging Sagar's "sweet music" touched countless hearts above the years. "They (musicians) or the language of song will not be forgotten," he stated.

Born on 25 November 1990 in Titlagarh, Bolangir district, Sagar rose to fame after winning Voice of Odisha Season 2 in 2012. His breakthrough came when he lent his voice to the title track of the film Ishq Tu Hi Tu, composed by Abhijit Majumdar. Over his career, he sang hundreds of Odia film songs and also released a Hindi album Mera Yeh Jahan, winning widespread popularity.

In his personal life, Sagar had married fellow Voice of Odisha contestant Shriya Mishra in 2017, and the couple has a daughter. In recent days, his health had rapidly deteriorated. His wife told media that despite 72 hours of intensive care, there was no significant improvement in his vitals. Fans and well-wishers offered prayers and hoped for a miracle, but their hopes ended in heartbreak.

Just days before his death, Sagar had shared an emotional Instagram video of him singing Bhagya Rekha at a radio studio. The clip has since gone viral, becoming a poignant reminder of the talent and passion that defined him. Leaders across Odisha and the music community continue to pay tribute to Humane Sagar's legacy.