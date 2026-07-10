Huma Qureshi Visits Her Maternal Home Kashmir, Thanks Fans For Baby Do Die Do Support
Huma Qureshi visited Kashmir to thank audiences for supporting Baby Do Die Do, reports ETV Bharat's Javed Dar and Muhammad Zulqarnain.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Srinagar: Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi is in Kashmir to promote her latest action thriller Baby Do Die Do, meeting fans at the INOX multiplex and thanking audiences in the Valley for their support. Qureshi, who has co-produced the film with her brother and actor Saqib Saleem, said she wanted to personally thank people in Kashmir after receiving an encouraging response to the film.
"We just came to say thank you to Kashmir because our film is playing over here, and we are getting so much love. We wanted to come here ourselves to express our gratitude to you," Qureshi said. Calling Kashmir her maternal home, the actor said every visit to the Valley has been filled with warmth and affection.
"This is our maternal home, my mama is from here. Whenever we come here, Saqib and I, we both get so much love, and we had to bring our entire cast, our director, our team, here so that they also experience how much love we get from Kashmir," she said. Recalling her earlier visit to the Valley, the actor said parts of Maharani Season 4 were filmed in Kashmir last year.
She said the team shot scenes at Char Chinar, located in the middle of Dal Lake, describing the experience as memorable. Calling Kashmir one of the most picturesque filming destinations, she said every visit to the region leaves the cast and crew with lasting memories. Qureshi also said she was excited to promote the film in the Valley and interact with moviegoers.
Moviegoers who attended screenings in Srinagar gave mixed but largely positive reactions, with many rating the film 3 out of 5. "It is a decent action thriller with a few unexpected twists. Huma Qureshi carries the film well, but the second half feels a bit stretched. I would give it 3 out of 5," said Aamir Ahmad, a cinema-goer.
Another viewer, Iqra Bhat, praised the performances. "Huma has done a strong job, and the action scenes are engaging. The story becomes complicated in parts, but overall it is worth watching once," she said.
Released on July 3, Baby Do Die Do is a Hindi-language action thriller directed by Nachiket Samant. The film has been produced by Saleem Siblings and Pune 04 Picture, with Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem and Nachiket Samant serving as producers. The screenplay has been written by Jasmeet Kaur Reen, Nachiket Samant, Gaurav Sharma and Parveez Shaikh.
The film stars Huma Qureshi in the lead role alongside Sikander Kher and Chunky Panday. The supporting cast includes Rachit Singh, Seema Pahwa, Marudhar Shekhawat, Vidya Malvade and Himanshu Malik. Saqib Saleem also makes a special cameo appearance as a dancer in one of the songs.
The story follows Baby, who reveals that the real Baby died years earlier and that her twin sister assumed her identity after a tragic misunderstanding involving an anklet. Living under her deceased sister's name, she later confesses to two murders and agrees to eliminate gangster Zafar in exchange for immunity.
The climax unfolds at an abandoned hotel where her sister was murdered. Baby discovers that Zafar was the killer after noticing he is missing an ear. She kills him and then learns through a message on his phone that "Papa" had ordered her death. In the final confrontation, she confirms that Papa knew the truth about her sister's murder before killing him.