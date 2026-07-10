ETV Bharat / entertainment

Huma Qureshi Visits Her Maternal Home Kashmir, Thanks Fans For Baby Do Die Do Support

Srinagar: Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi is in Kashmir to promote her latest action thriller Baby Do Die Do, meeting fans at the INOX multiplex and thanking audiences in the Valley for their support. Qureshi, who has co-produced the film with her brother and actor Saqib Saleem, said she wanted to personally thank people in Kashmir after receiving an encouraging response to the film.

"We just came to say thank you to Kashmir because our film is playing over here, and we are getting so much love. We wanted to come here ourselves to express our gratitude to you," Qureshi said. Calling Kashmir her maternal home, the actor said every visit to the Valley has been filled with warmth and affection.

Huma Qureshi Visits Her Maternal Home Kashmir, Thanks Fans For Baby Do Die Do Support (Video: ETV Bharat)

"This is our maternal home, my mama is from here. Whenever we come here, Saqib and I, we both get so much love, and we had to bring our entire cast, our director, our team, here so that they also experience how much love we get from Kashmir," she said. Recalling her earlier visit to the Valley, the actor said parts of Maharani Season 4 were filmed in Kashmir last year.

She said the team shot scenes at Char Chinar, located in the middle of Dal Lake, describing the experience as memorable. Calling Kashmir one of the most picturesque filming destinations, she said every visit to the region leaves the cast and crew with lasting memories. Qureshi also said she was excited to promote the film in the Valley and interact with moviegoers.