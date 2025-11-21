ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Reacts To War 2 Failure, Jokes About The Film Bombing At Box Office

As the audience applauded, Hrithik responded with a mix of gratitude and self-deprecating humour. "That's very kind of you. You know, my film just bombed at the box office, so it feels very good to get all the love, thank you," he said.

Hrithik attended a launch at the Coca-Cola Arena, where the host welcomed him on stage with much fanfare, calling it a privilege to share the platform with a 'big global icon'. The host said, "It feels amazing to be sharing the stage with such a big global icon. We were just discussing earlier how it's been so many years since we've seen you on screen. Oh, what a moment this is, guys. A big round of applause for the superstar himself over here."

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has reacted to the disappointing box-office performance of his latest release, War 2, and he chose humour as his weapon of choice. The actor spoke about it publicly for the first time during a recent event in Dubai.

War 2, which was released on August 14, struggled to meet expectations at the box office. The film's box-office prospects were further dented by its clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie. As a result, War 2 managed to collect only Rs 236.55 crore net in India and Rs 364.35 crore worldwide, falling short of its reported Rs 400-crore budget.

Despite being a part of the YRF Spy Universe and having a massive scale, the film received mixed reviews and underperformed commercially. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this sixth instalment in the franchise, after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, featured Hrithik alongside Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, and Ashutosh Rana.

Before the Dubai event, Hrithik had also reflected on his experience of playing Kabir in an Instagram post, sharing behind-the-scenes images. He wrote, "Playing Kabir was so much fun. So relaxed, knew him so well. It was going to be easy. Finally, a movie I could do like so many others do, keep it simple, play the actor, do your job and come home… It was such a pleasure to have [Ayan's] energy on set."

He added that while everything "seemed so perfect," he also battled an inner voice. "Everything seemed so perfect. Like it's meant to be. A sure shot. No worries, just needed to do my job right. Which, of course, I did. But something was lurking behind that presumptuous certainty. A voice that I kept shutting out... 'This is too easy... I know this too well.' And another that said, 'I deserve it, every film doesn't have to be a torture and trauma and an incessant search for the truth of the moment. Just relax.'"