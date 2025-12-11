ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Loves Dhurandhar But Disagrees With Its Politics; Anupam Kher Hails It As 'Bharat Ki Film'

Hyderabad: Bollywood has been buzzing with reactions to Ranveer Singh's new film Dhurandhar. The latest voices of praise are Hrithik Roshan and Anupam Kher. Both actors shared long notes about the film, adding strength to the growing applause from the industry.

Hrithik posted his detailed review on Instagram. His words showed deep admiration for filmmaking. He wrote, "I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them, shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. Dhurandhar is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema."

Hrithik Roshan Loves Dhurandhar But Disagrees With Its Politics (Photo: Instagram)

However, Hrithik also added that he did not fully agree with everything in the film. He said, "I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how I loved and learnt from one as a student of cinema. Amazing."