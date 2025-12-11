Hrithik Roshan Loves Dhurandhar But Disagrees With Its Politics; Anupam Kher Hails It As 'Bharat Ki Film'
Hrithik Roshan and Anupam Kher are all praises for Dhurandhar. Hrithik loved the filmmaking but disagreed with its politics, while Anupam loved the performances.
Hyderabad: Bollywood has been buzzing with reactions to Ranveer Singh's new film Dhurandhar. The latest voices of praise are Hrithik Roshan and Anupam Kher. Both actors shared long notes about the film, adding strength to the growing applause from the industry.
Hrithik posted his detailed review on Instagram. His words showed deep admiration for filmmaking. He wrote, "I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them, shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. Dhurandhar is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema."
However, Hrithik also added that he did not fully agree with everything in the film. He said, "I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how I loved and learnt from one as a student of cinema. Amazing."
Hrithik then continued his appreciation in another note. He wrote, "Still can't get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @AdityaDharFilms you are an incredible maker man." He also praised the actors one by one. He told Ranveer Singh, "the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent." He added kind words for Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi, and thanked the makeup and prosthetics teams. His excitement for the sequel was clear when he ended with, "I can't wait for part 2!!!"
BHARAT KI FILM:❤️🇮🇳— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 10, 2025
I watched #Dhurandhar on Monday night and immediately recorded this video. Didn’t post it because our film #TanviTheGreat had won two international awards (Best Actress and Best Screenplay❤️) the same night so wanted to enjoy sharing that news with you all… pic.twitter.com/V2Vint9m0M
Veteran actor Anupam Kher also expressed strong admiration. He posted a heartfelt video and message on X. He wrote, "BHARAT KI FILM:❤️🇮🇳 I watched #Dhurandhar on Monday night and immediately recorded this video… here is my exciting, sometimes slow, at places trying to find right words to express the BRILLIANCE of the film video!"
He praised many actors and added, "Thank you dearest #AdityaDhar for this जांबाज़, बेख़ौफ़, दिलदार and धुरंधर फ़िल्म! This film is also a #TRIUMPH for Indian cinema!" He called it a tribute to "UNKNOWN and FACELESS INDIANS who are constantly risking their lives for us!" ending with a proud "Jai Ho! Jai Hind!"
Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, follows an Indian spy infiltrating Pakistan. Inspired by real events, the film has already shown strong box office results. With rising praise from stars and fans, the film is continuing its successful run across the country.
