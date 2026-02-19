Hrithik Roshan, Beverage Company Face Consumer Court Notice Over 'Misleading Advertisement'
A Jhalawar consumer court issued notices to Hrithik Roshan and Mountain Dew's owner over alleged misleading ads claiming the drink gives extreme energy.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 19, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Jhalawar (Rajasthan): Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and soft drink brand Mountain Dew, owned by PepsiCo, are facing legal trouble after a consumer court in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district issued notices to them in connection with an alleged misleading advertisement case.
According to sources, the Consumer Court in Jhalawar has taken cognisance of a complaint filed by Advocate Gurucharan Singh, a member of the Jhalawar Bar Association. The complaint alleges that the soft drink company and its brand ambassador, Hrithik Roshan, misled consumers through a television advertisement that made exaggerated claims about the product.
Consumer Court member Virendra Singh Rawat has confirmed that notices have been issued to the actor as well as the beverage company. The court has asked all concerned parties to submit their replies.
As per the complaint, the advertisement claims that drinking the soft drink gives extreme energy and freshness, enabling a person to perform daring and seemingly impossible tasks with ease. Advocate Singh alleged that such claims are far from reality and amount to misleading promotion.
In his plea before the court, the advocate stated that he purchased and consumed the product after watching the advertisement. However, he claimed that he did not experience any of the benefits that were shown in the commercial. He argued that the advertisement created a false impression in the minds of consumers.
The complainant also argued that, according to Section 2(28) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, "misleading advertisement" is defined as any advertisement that provides false information regarding the quality, nature, or benefits of the product. The complainant alleged that the company and the actor had violated consumer rights by advertising the product in such a misleading way.
The court, after the preliminary hearing, found prima facie merit in the arguments raised. Taking the issue seriously, the Consumer Court has sent notices to Hrithik Roshan and the beverage manufacturer to respond to the issue.
The court will now investigate whether the claims made in the advertisement have scientific backing or if they were just a marketing strategy to lure more customers.
