ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hrithik Roshan, Beverage Company Face Consumer Court Notice Over 'Misleading Advertisement'

Jhalawar (Rajasthan): Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and soft drink brand Mountain Dew, owned by PepsiCo, are facing legal trouble after a consumer court in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district issued notices to them in connection with an alleged misleading advertisement case.

According to sources, the Consumer Court in Jhalawar has taken cognisance of a complaint filed by Advocate Gurucharan Singh, a member of the Jhalawar Bar Association. The complaint alleges that the soft drink company and its brand ambassador, Hrithik Roshan, misled consumers through a television advertisement that made exaggerated claims about the product.

Consumer Court member Virendra Singh Rawat has confirmed that notices have been issued to the actor as well as the beverage company. The court has asked all concerned parties to submit their replies.

As per the complaint, the advertisement claims that drinking the soft drink gives extreme energy and freshness, enabling a person to perform daring and seemingly impossible tasks with ease. Advocate Singh alleged that such claims are far from reality and amount to misleading promotion.