Hrithik Roshan Backs Sonam Wangchuk Amid Hunger Strike Over NEET Paper Leak
Hrithik Roshan lends support to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike over the NEET paper leak as the activist's health declines and public backing grows.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 18, 2026 at 10:36 AM IST
Hyderabad: In a first leading voice coming from Bollywood, actor Hrithik Roshan has extended support to educator, innovator and activist Sonam Wangchuk who has been on an indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi. Wangchuk is on day 21 of his strike today, protesting the NEET exam leak and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The Krrish star took to social media to reshare a video of Wangchuk posted by actor Lisa Ray. In the video, Wangchuk is seen questioning public silence over alleged exam paper leaks following which 20 students took their own lives. Agreeing with Wangchuk's views, Hrihtik wrote, "This sounds true. I learnt about the trauma students go through when I played a teacher in one of my movies." The actor was referring to his movie Super 30 based on real-life mathematician and educator Anand Kuma.
Hrithik is the first major star from the Hindi film industry to extend support to Wanchuk. Earlier, celebrities like Zeenat Aman, Soni Razdan, Swara Bhasker, Abhay Deol, Prakash Raj, Omi Vaidya, and more rallied in support of the activist.
Recently, actor Sonakshi Sinha also voiced her solidarity with Wangchuk. Raising concern over silence within the industry, she emphasised that speaking up necessarily doesn't mean a person is "anti-national."
In solidarity with the youngsters of my country at #JantarMantar @Wangchuk66 @Cockroachisback #justasking pic.twitter.com/Oy7dHVwBx1— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) July 11, 2026
"I've never made a public statement like this before, but I can’t stay silent any longer. We all know Sonam Wangchuk. We know what he has done for the country, his achievements, and the many honours he has received. For the past 18 days, he has been on a hunger strike without food. And why? Because he is fighting for the future of children, a future he believes is being pushed towards ruin,” the Dabangg star said.
Climate activist, education reformer @Wangchuk66— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 17, 2026
has been peacefully protesting on an indefinite hunger strike, at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi in support of the younger generation, Gen Z/'Cockroach Janta Party' over the NEET UG Exam Paper Leak. He has been on a fast unto death for…
Following Sonkashi's remarks, her father and actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha said he is proud of his daughter for speaking up and supporting Wangchuk.
On the morning of July 18, Wangchuk was taken by the Delhi Police to Safdarjung Hospital in South Delhi following the directions of the Delhi High Court citing Wangchuk’s deteriorating health condition.