ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Backs Sonam Wangchuk Amid Hunger Strike Over NEET Paper Leak

Hyderabad: In a first leading voice coming from Bollywood, actor Hrithik Roshan has extended support to educator, innovator and activist Sonam Wangchuk who has been on an indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi. Wangchuk is on day 21 of his strike today, protesting the NEET exam leak and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Krrish star took to social media to reshare a video of Wangchuk posted by actor Lisa Ray. In the video, Wangchuk is seen questioning public silence over alleged exam paper leaks following which 20 students took their own lives. Agreeing with Wangchuk's views, Hrihtik wrote, "This sounds true. I learnt about the trauma students go through when I played a teacher in one of my movies." The actor was referring to his movie Super 30 based on real-life mathematician and educator Anand Kuma.

Hrithik Roshan Backs Sonam Wangchuk Amid Hunger Strike Over NEET Paper Leak (Photo: IG Story)

Hrithik is the first major star from the Hindi film industry to extend support to Wanchuk. Earlier, celebrities like Zeenat Aman, Soni Razdan, Swara Bhasker, Abhay Deol, Prakash Raj, Omi Vaidya, and more rallied in support of the activist.