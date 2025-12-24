How Will Trivikram-Venkatesh's AK 47 Impact The Timeline Of His Film With Allu Arjun?
After Trivikram Srinivas's 2026 release AK 47, his fourth collaboration with Allu Arjun, a large-scale mythological film, is expected to move into production.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 24, 2025 at 5:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas has locked his directorial plans with Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 - AK 47, starring Venkatesh, scheduled for a 2026 theatrical release. With this project currently under shooting since December 2025, attention has now shifted to Trivikram's next confirmed venture - a mythological film with Allu Arjun. This movie will mark Trivikaram's collaboration with Allu Arjun for the fourth time.
According to industry sources, the Allu Arjun-Trivikaram project is locked and will go on floors only after the completion of the Venkatesh starrer. Though no official confirmation is out yet, the shoot is set to kick off around February 2027. Going by the current timeline, the film will likely release in 2028.
Reports suggest that the film will be made on an epic scale, which is reported to cost over Rs 1000 crore. In case if the numbers are accurate, it will make it one of the most expensive mythological films ever made in Indian cinema. The movie is likely to be led by a mythology-based plot, involving extensive visual effects and heavy production technology.
Allu Arjun and Trivikram Reunite 📈🔥🙌🏻 @alluarjun #AlluArjun #iconstaralluarjun #Trivikram pic.twitter.com/9p7GNV76Rm— Team Allu Arjun (@teamiconstarAA) December 24, 2025
Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun first collaborated in the 2012 action comedy film Julayi. They followed it up again with an action comedy film, S/O Satyamurthy, released in 2015. Their third collaboration, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), which also falls under the action comedy genre, emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Telugu cinema.
Before moving on to the Allu Arjun film, Trivikram is focused on completing Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 - AK 47. The film stars Venkatesh and is produced by S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations. Touted as a family entertainer, the project went on floors in December this year and is currently on schedule for a summer 2026 release.
Allu Arjun, meanwhile, has a series of upcoming films in the pipeline. The actor is currently working on director Atlee's upcoming film, tentatively titled AA22xA6, produced by Sun Pictures. The film reportedly stars Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mrunal Thakur, and is being made on a reported budget exceeding Rs 500 crore. The plot of the film is currently under wraps, but reports suggest that Allu Arjun will play multiple roles in it.
BIGGEST ANNOUNCEMENT LOADING? 🚨🔥— Bishwajit Satpathy (@ImBishwajit9) December 24, 2025
Reports suggest #AA23 will be a Mythological Epic directed by the wizard #Trivikram! 🧙♂️✨
💰 Budget: A massive ₹1000 CRORES! 🤯
🌟 Star: The Icon #AlluArjun #Trivikram #Trending pic.twitter.com/e8uODXhhlo
In addition, Allu Arjun is reportedly in discussions with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Irumbu Kai Maayavi, though no official confirmation has been issued. An earlier announcement of another pan-Indian film with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is on hold for now due to scheduling issues. Both the actor and director are tied up with two huge films at the moment.
Trivikram Srinivas' 2026 release is now confirmed, and the wait for his next with Allu Arjun is clearer. After Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 - AK 47, the mythological project will have pre-production and shoot by 2027.
READ MORE