How Will Trivikram-Venkatesh's AK 47 Impact The Timeline Of His Film With Allu Arjun?

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas has locked his directorial plans with Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 - AK 47, starring Venkatesh, scheduled for a 2026 theatrical release. With this project currently under shooting since December 2025, attention has now shifted to Trivikram's next confirmed venture - a mythological film with Allu Arjun. This movie will mark Trivikaram's collaboration with Allu Arjun for the fourth time. According to industry sources, the Allu Arjun-Trivikaram project is locked and will go on floors only after the completion of the Venkatesh starrer. Though no official confirmation is out yet, the shoot is set to kick off around February 2027. Going by the current timeline, the film will likely release in 2028. Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas and actor Allu Arjun (Photo: IANS) Reports suggest that the film will be made on an epic scale, which is reported to cost over Rs 1000 crore. In case if the numbers are accurate, it will make it one of the most expensive mythological films ever made in Indian cinema. The movie is likely to be led by a mythology-based plot, involving extensive visual effects and heavy production technology.