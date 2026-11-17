ETV Bharat / entertainment

How Robert Pattinson's James Bond Look Was Created: Photographer Reveals Secrets Behind 007's First Reveal

How Robert Pattinson's James Bond Look Was Created: Photographer Reveals Secrets Behind 007's First Reveal ( Photo: Screengrab from the teaser )

Hyderabad: Robert Pattinson’s introduction as the new James Bond was planned under tight secrecy. While fans were waiting for the official announcement, the team behind the upcoming film had already prepared a special photoshoot to present the British actor as the iconic 007. Now, photographer Jaap Buitendijk has shared details of the secretive shoot and explained how the actor’s first look was created.

The announcement came on Monday afternoon (UK time), when fans noticed that the official James Bond Instagram page had archived all its earlier posts. This led to speculation that a major announcement was on the way. The first teaser appeared around 3 pm, followed by Pattinson’s reveal just ten minutes later.

The actor was introduced through a short video and a photograph showing him in Bond’s famous black suit, holding a gun and aiming it off-camera. Hours after the announcement, Jaap Buitendijk, who photographed Pattinson for his first official look as 007, shared the story behind the shoot on Instagram. He said the level of secrecy around the project was unlike anything he had experienced in his 30-year career as a film photographer. "In 30 years of photographing films, never has a job been quite so shrouded in secrecy. I felt like a spy!" Jaap wrote. He also recalled how he grew up watching James Bond films and playing with toy Bond cars as a child. Getting the opportunity to photograph the new actor in the role was a special moment for him.