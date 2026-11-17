How Robert Pattinson's James Bond Look Was Created: Photographer Reveals Secrets Behind 007's First Reveal
Photographer Jaap Buitendijk reveals how Robert Pattinson's first look as James Bond was created under tight secrecy, following director Denis Villeneuve's vision.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 17, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Robert Pattinson’s introduction as the new James Bond was planned under tight secrecy. While fans were waiting for the official announcement, the team behind the upcoming film had already prepared a special photoshoot to present the British actor as the iconic 007. Now, photographer Jaap Buitendijk has shared details of the secretive shoot and explained how the actor’s first look was created.
The announcement came on Monday afternoon (UK time), when fans noticed that the official James Bond Instagram page had archived all its earlier posts. This led to speculation that a major announcement was on the way. The first teaser appeared around 3 pm, followed by Pattinson’s reveal just ten minutes later.
The actor was introduced through a short video and a photograph showing him in Bond’s famous black suit, holding a gun and aiming it off-camera.
Hours after the announcement, Jaap Buitendijk, who photographed Pattinson for his first official look as 007, shared the story behind the shoot on Instagram. He said the level of secrecy around the project was unlike anything he had experienced in his 30-year career as a film photographer. "In 30 years of photographing films, never has a job been quite so shrouded in secrecy. I felt like a spy!" Jaap wrote.
He also recalled how he grew up watching James Bond films and playing with toy Bond cars as a child. Getting the opportunity to photograph the new actor in the role was a special moment for him.
Jaap also revealed that director Denis Villeneuve had a simple idea for the photograph. He wanted to show Bond emerging from darkness. The photographer used a Fresnel light, which creates a focused beam, to bring the director’s idea. The use of light and shadows gave Pattinson’s first look a dramatic feel.
The photographer also dedicated the moment to his father, recalling how watching the latest James Bond film with him was one of his favourite childhood memories. He ended his post with the words, "Deze is voor jou (This is for you), Papa."
After months of speculation, Robert Pattinson was officially named the next James Bond on Monday. He becomes the seventh actor to play the famous British spy and takes over from Daniel Craig, who portrayed the character from 2005.
The upcoming film will be the 26th instalment in the franchise and will be directed by Denis Villeneuve. It will also be the first Bond film since Amazon MGM took over the franchise. The announcement comes five years after Daniel Craig’s final appearance in No Time to Die (2021), which ended with Bond’s death.
Reacting to his casting, Pattinson said, "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime." He added that the role was a dream come true and said he was excited to work with the team.