ETV Bharat / entertainment

This Rs 2 Cr Film Delivered Over 1000 Percent ROI Despite Toxic And Spider-Man Wave At The Box Office

What makes Hanuman Ansh's run even more surprising is the competition it faced. The film had to share screens with much bigger releases, including Yash's Toxic, Awarapan 2 and Hollywood release Spider-Man. These films came with considerably bigger budgets, stars and marketing campaigns. Yet Hanuman Ansh continued to find audiences.

The movie collected more than Rs 10 crore in its third week. Its fourth week brought an even bigger surprise. On the fourth Friday, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 6.12 crore. The film then recorded a massive 48.37 percent jump on its fourth Saturday, earning Rs 9.08 crore in a single day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported its fourth-week total at Rs 24.75 crore after Saturday. The numbers are remarkable for a film that started with only Rs 10 lakh.

Hanuman Ansh opened in theatres on August 7 with just Rs 10 lakh on day 1, according to Sacnilk. Its first two weeks were equally slow. The film managed only around Rs 1.48 crore during this period. At that stage, there was little indication that the film would become a box-office success. The turnaround started in its third week. Positive word of mouth began spreading on social media, with audiences sharing their experiences after watching the film in theatres. More people started showing interest, and the film's collections began to rise.

Directed and written by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji. The film is based on his life and follows his spiritual journey, faith and transformation.

Hyderabad: Every once in a while, a film arrives in theatres without much noise and then surprises everyone. Hanuman Ansh is one such film. Made on a reported budget of just Rs 2 crore, the devotional drama started its theatrical journey with almost no buzz. But weeks later, it has turned into one of the most talked-about box office stories of 2026.

Taran Adarsh described the film as one of the biggest success stories of recent times. He also pointed out that the film remained largely unaffected by Toxic and continued to grow even when several major films were competing for audiences. The film's success is a reminder that a big opening is not always necessary for a movie to become a hit. In this case, audiences themselves became the biggest promoters of the film.

Highest Net Profit Earners

Dhurandhar: The Revenge leads in absolute net profit, earning an estimated Rs 1,186 crore on a Rs 225 crore reported budget, translating to a massive 427.25 percent Return On Investment. Awarapan 2, made on around Rs 45 crore, crossed Rs 150 crore in India and delivered over Rs 100 crore in profit, with an impressive 223.04 percent ROI. Meanwhile, the Rs 2 crore Hanuman Ansh has collected around Rs 27 crore so far, which puts its estimated ROI at roughly 1,250 percent.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Hanuman Ansh is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba. Set in North India in the 1930s during British rule, the film follows a man whose extraordinary actions leave people surprised. The story revolves around his faith in Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman and his journey towards spirituality and service. The official synopsis describes the story as that of a grieving boy who seeks God after losing his mother.

His search eventually leads him towards a life of service, love, food and silent blessings. The film is also based on the book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life. Apart from Shobhinaw Satyaa, the cast includes Shedge, Purnima Tiwari, Chandan Anand, Anil Rastogi and others.

No swearing, vegetarian food and Hanuman Chalisa on set

The film's making was also different from a typical Bollywood production. In an interview with a newswire, Vishal Chaturvedi revealed that the makers had approached spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj about the film. According to the filmmaker, certain rules were followed during the shoot. There was no abusive language or fighting on the sets. Only vegetarian food was allowed, and people associated with the film were asked not to consume alcohol. The team also began and ended each shooting day by chanting the Hanuman Chalisa.

No big marketing campaign, just bhandaras

Another unusual part of Hanuman Ansh's journey was its promotion. The makers did not have a large marketing budget. Instead of spending heavily on traditional promotions, the team organised eight bhandaras to spread the message of Neem Karoli Baba. Those efforts eventually helped create awareness about the film. The makers also received a U certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, which Chaturvedi said helped the film reach a wider audience.

The power of word of mouth

Hanuman Ansh's biggest achievement may not simply be its collection. It is the way the film found its audience. The movie had no major star at its centre and did not begin with a huge promotional campaign. It opened to just Rs 10 lakh and spent its first two weeks struggling at the box office. Then the audience took over. Social media posts, personal recommendations and positive reactions encouraged more people to watch the film. Those viewers, in turn, helped spread the word.

Taran Adarsh summed up the phenomenon by saying that the audiences had effectively become the film's "brand ambassadors." The film's journey also shows why word of mouth remains extremely powerful. Marketing can bring people to a film on its opening day, but positive audience reactions can keep bringing them weeks later.