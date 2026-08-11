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House Of The Dragon Season 3 Finale Explained: Did Rhaenyra Win The Battle Of Tumbleton?

Ormund meets his end during the fighting. Roderick Dustin (Tommy Flanagan) confronts him on the battlements and manages to kill him despite suffering a serious injury. Both men are eventually consumed by dragonfire. Ulf the White (Tom Bennett) also becomes a major wildcard. Initially reluctant and drunk, Ulf is humiliated by Ormund before being ordered to mount Silverwing. His anger eventually gets the better of him. Instead of following orders, he unleashes the dragon's power without caring who gets caught in the flames.

Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) arrives with the Riverlands army and the Winter Wolves. What follows is one of the most violent battles of the season. The Hightowers are pushed into a desperate position, with Ormund Hightower (James Norton) even using children as human shields. The battle quickly turns into chaos. Dragons attack from the skies, soldiers storm the town and civilians are caught in the middle. Daemon's forces eventually overpower the Hightowers, but the victory comes at a terrible cost.

The biggest event of the finale is the Battle of Tumbleton. Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) is forced to make a difficult choice after learning that Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) is still alive and that his dragon Sunfyre remains dangerous. Worried that Aegon's return could weaken her claim to the Iron Throne, Rhaenyra decides that the Hightower forces at Tumbleton must be dealt with.

Hyderabad: The third season of House of the Dragon has ended on a bloody and dramatic note. The 75-minute finale finally brings the Dance of the Dragons into open warfare with the Battle of Tumbleton, while several major characters face painful turning points. With deaths, betrayals and shifting loyalties, the episode also sets up what could be an even darker final season.

The finale also changes Hugh Hammer's (Kieran Bew) story. Hugh enters Tumbleton searching for his wife Kat, only to discover that she has been killed. His grief could have major consequences in Season 4, especially because his journey has already taken a different path from the events described in Fire and Blood. But the real emotional shift of the finale comes from Rhaenyra herself.

Once presented as a claimant fighting for what she believed was her rightful inheritance, Rhaenyra is now becoming increasingly ruthless. She orders Alyn of Hull (Abubakar Salim) to kill the High Septon after he refuses to recognise her as queen. She also orders Daemon to attack Tumbleton despite the possibility of heavy civilian casualties.

Her treatment of Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban) is even more disturbing. Helaena refuses to eat, but Rhaenyra orders her guards to force-feed her. Their confrontation becomes one of the most painful scenes in the finale. Helaena accuses Rhaenyra of becoming consumed by power, and soon after, she dies by suicide. The episode therefore leaves viewers questioning whether Rhaenyra is still the hero of the story. She may genuinely believe she is fighting for Westeros and for a greater purpose, but her actions are becoming harder to justify.

The finale also gives viewers an important development involving Aegon and Aemond (Ewan Mitchell). After surviving his brother's attempt on his life, Aegon confronts Aemond at Harrenhal. Instead of killing him, he proposes an alliance. For the moment, the brothers appear ready to put their differences aside, but their troubled relationship remains unpredictable.

The Battle of Tumbleton also creates a major difference between the series and George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood. The show brings Daemon directly into the battle and introduces a new peace effort involving Corlys and Gwayne. Hugh's storyline has also been substantially altered. By the end of the episode, neither side can claim a clean victory. The Greens have suffered heavy losses, while Rhaenyra's forces have also paid a huge price. Dragons have been lost, innocent lives have been destroyed and new questions about loyalty have emerged.

With the fourth season expected to serve as the show's final chapter, the Season 3 finale leaves the Dance of the Dragons in a far more dangerous position. The battle is over, but the war is nowhere near finished. The biggest question now is whether Rhaenyra will emerge as a tragic hero or become the very kind of ruler she once feared.