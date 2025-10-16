ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bollywood's Horror Revival: Big Budgets, A-List Stars and Slick Visuals Replace Tacky Tropes

About a decade ago, around the release of Sultan, Salman Khan was asked if he would ever do a film in the horror genre and he had said -- ‘No Horror, no sex films for me… not yet’. Perhaps Khan may change his mind now considering the horror genre that was once relegated to low-budget B-grade movies and formulaic plots, modern horror films today attract A-list stars, higher budgets, and critical acclaim by blending the supernatural with other popular genres like comedy, romance and folklore. The horror genre is now witnessing a significant resurgence, moving from niche to mainstream success. 2018 releases Tumbbad and Stree laid the groundwork while Munjya, Shaitaan, then Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Stree and Chhorii sequels, and Maa among others propelled the genre forward. The former two successfully rooted their horror narratives in Indian folklore and mythology, giving them a unique cultural touch that resonates with audiences.

Touted as India’s first vampire film, Thamma, a Diwali-release starring biggies Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna recently had a grand trailer launch in movie capital Mumbai. The film, promoted as a "bloody love story" is part of Maddock Films’ Horror-Comedy Universe that produced two instalments of Stree, both blockbusters. In fact, Maddock Films announced a slate of eight new films that will expand its horror-comedy universe, including release dates for the highly anticipated Stree 3 and Bhediya 2. The announcement comes as the studio builds on the success of its previous films in the genre, such as Stree 2 and Munjya. “Earlier, we had a random release in five to six years and one odd horror film did well. But in the last six to seven years production houses have been attempting a lot of horror at a commercial mainstream level because now we have realized that there is a huge audience wanting to watch such movies,” says director of Thamma, Aditya Sarpotdar who also helmed Munjya.

Says Khurrana, "I play a Betal [a vampiric spirit from Indian folklore], and the comedy and emotion come from how an ordinary guy deals with supernatural powers. It’s the first romantic film of the Maddock horror comedy universe. We’ve seen ghosts and spirits before, but nothing like Betals in Hindi cinema.". "When I heard Thamma the first time, I knew I had to be part of this universe. These are such rooted characters in our Indian culture, but at the same time they have such swag," adds Mandanna.

While the pioneers of the horror genre, the Ramsay Brothers, pushed the genre forward in the 70's and 80's with low-budget "creature" features in the style of Britain's "Hammer House of Horror", most makers today are blending other genres with horror to make it more appealing to a wider audience with the combination of fear and humour often working at the box office. As maverick director Ram Gopal Varma says, “There’s a very thin line between horror and comedy. The moment you get scared in a theatre, the first reaction after the initial shock is that you start laughing at your own fear.” “That is exactly what works in a horror-comedy. When we are crafting these films, we do want to follow up a moment of fear with comedy, we want to make you laugh till we suddenly shock you with a moment of horror. You least expect a horror to come or a joke to land and that is what people enjoy the most,” says Sarpotdar.

The 1990s decade saw a dip in the quality and success of horror films and a decade later, Vikram Bhatt's Raaz (2002) and Varma's Bhoot (2003), both path-breaking films revitalized the genre, proving to be major box office successes and bringing back a mainstream audience. Many feel that Varma never let his audiences down with this genre, his 1992-release Raat is still considered one of the best horror films made in Bollywood. Varma has also decided to cash in on the current craze for this genre. He has teamed up with his protégé Manoj Bajpayee for Police Station Mein Bhoot, a situational horror comedy that is currently on floors. The makers unveiled a chilling motion poster, showing Bajpayee in a cop’s avatar holding a haunted doll, setting the eerie yet quirky tone of the film.