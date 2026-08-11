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Honey Singh Reacts After Badshah Claims He Came Up With His Own Stage Name On Samay Raina's Show

Honey Singh Reacts After Badshah Claims He Came Up With His Own Stage Name On Samay Raina's Show ( Photo: ANI/ IANS )

Hyderabad: Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah's long-running feud has found its way back into the spotlight after the latter appeared on comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. A comment about Badshah's stage name during the episode led viewers to dig up an old clip involving the two rappers, prompting a sharp reaction from Honey Singh. Badshah appeared in the second bonus episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, which was released for YouTube channel members on August 10. He featured alongside host-writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, social media influencer Sourav Joshi and comedian Rajat Sood. During the episode, Samay asked Badshah how he came up with his stage name. Badshah said that he had coined the name himself. The seemingly simple answer soon became a talking point online when viewers connected it to an older video.