Honey Singh Reacts After Badshah Claims He Came Up With His Own Stage Name On Samay Raina's Show
Honey Singh reacts after Badshah claimed he created his own stage name on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 11, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah's long-running feud has found its way back into the spotlight after the latter appeared on comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. A comment about Badshah's stage name during the episode led viewers to dig up an old clip involving the two rappers, prompting a sharp reaction from Honey Singh.
Badshah appeared in the second bonus episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, which was released for YouTube channel members on August 10. He featured alongside host-writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, social media influencer Sourav Joshi and comedian Rajat Sood. During the episode, Samay asked Badshah how he came up with his stage name. Badshah said that he had coined the name himself. The seemingly simple answer soon became a talking point online when viewers connected it to an older video.
Samay bhai no badshah Vs honey Singh joke 🤣🙏🏻.. pic.twitter.com/X6IVq0gKfk— Elvish Yadav Parody (@elvishhub) August 10, 2026
In the old clip, Badshah had reportedly said that Honey Singh was the person who gave him the name "Badshah". After the clip resurfaced and began circulating online, Honey Singh shared it on his Instagram Story. Along with the video, Singh wrote a sarcastic remark referring to Badshah as his "nalayak aulaad". The reaction quickly brought their complicated history back into focus.
Honey Singh and Badshah were once associated with the hip-hop collective Mafia Mundeer. Their professional relationship later ended, and the two rappers have been involved in disagreements over music, credits and their respective contributions to songs. One of the most discussed disputes has involved "Brown Rang". Badshah has claimed that he wrote the lyrics, while Singh composed the music. The issue resurfaced in July 2025 when Badshah commented "Credits" on a social media post associated with Honey Singh.
This time, however, the latest episode of Raina's show provided the trigger. During the episode, the comedian performed a short song after a contestant's performance. He picked up the microphone and joked about tuning it before crooning. His lyrics included a reference to being a fan of Yo Yo Honey Singh, followed by lines that viewers interpreted as a cheeky reference to Badshah and the "Brown Rang" controversy.