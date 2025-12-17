ETV Bharat / entertainment

Homebound Enters Oscars 2026 Shortlist, Only Fifth Indian Film to Achieve The Feat; When Will Nominations Be Announced?

Homebound Enters Oscars 2026 Shortlist ( Photo: Film poster )

KEY POINTS The Academy announced shortlists for several categories on December 16, 2025

India's Homebound is one of 15 films shortlisted for the Best International Feature Film award

According to Film Federation of India, Homebound becomes fifth Indian film to enter the Oscars shortlist

Five films will be chosen from the shortlist for the final nominations

Oscar nominations to be announced on January 22, 2026 Hyderabad: Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial Homebound has made it to the Oscars 2026 shortlist. India's official entry to the Oscars 2026 has advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the upcoming edition of the esteemed award gala. Films from 86 countries were originally eligible for the category this year. Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, Homebound is now among a select group of 15 international films that are eligible for the final nominations at the Oscars 2026. The Academy will be announcing nominations on January 22, 2026. Produced by Karan Johar, Homebound is competing alongside strong contenders like Argentina's Belen, Brazil's The Secret Agent, and Germany's Sound of Falling. Homebound in the Oscars shortlist fuels India's unfulfilled dream of an Oscar win. The country has been submitting films for the Best International Feature Film (earlier known as Best Foreign Language Film) since 1957. The century-old film industry has had three films earn the final nomination. Needless to say, the win has always been elusive.