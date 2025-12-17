Homebound Enters Oscars 2026 Shortlist, Only Fifth Indian Film to Achieve The Feat; When Will Nominations Be Announced?
Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial Homebound enters the Oscars 2026 shortlist. The film produced by Karan Johar had Martin Scorsese serving as executive producer.
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial Homebound has made it to the Oscars 2026 shortlist. India's official entry to the Oscars 2026 has advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the upcoming edition of the esteemed award gala. Films from 86 countries were originally eligible for the category this year.
Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, Homebound is now among a select group of 15 international films that are eligible for the final nominations at the Oscars 2026. The Academy will be announcing nominations on January 22, 2026.
Produced by Karan Johar, Homebound is competing alongside strong contenders like Argentina's Belen, Brazil's The Secret Agent, and Germany's Sound of Falling.
Homebound in the Oscars shortlist fuels India's unfulfilled dream of an Oscar win. The country has been submitting films for the Best International Feature Film (earlier known as Best Foreign Language Film) since 1957. The century-old film industry has had three films earn the final nomination. Needless to say, the win has always been elusive.
India's Oscar Journey So Far, According to Film Federation of India
- Mother India was the first film sent to the Oscars. In 1957, India’s first submission famously lost out to Federico Fellini’s Nights of Cabiria by a gut-wrenching single vote.
- Meera Nair's critically acclaimed film Salaam Bombay! entered the shortlist in 1988.
- In 2001 Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan, a period sports drama starring Aamir Khan, also failed to bring home the coveted golden statue.
- In 2023, Pan Nalin's Last Film Show (Chhello Show) made it to the shortlist at the 95th Academy Awards
The hope now is whether Homebound can not only secure that fourth nomination but also realise a dream the Indian film industry has held for decades.
Dharma Productions, the official production banner, shared the news on Instagram, expressing deep gratitude for the worldwide support.
Karan Johar 'Over The Moon'
Taking to social media Karan Johar penned an emotional note. Calling the film's journey overwhelming, he wrote, "I am not sure I can articulate how proud, elated and over the moon I am with the journey of #HOMEBOUND… all of us @dharmamovies are privileged to have this proud and important film in our filmography," he wrote, thanking director Neeraj Ghaywan for making so many dreams come true.
Neeraj Ghaywan 'Deeply Grateful'
Director Ghaywan echoed KJo’s sentiments and expressed his gratitude on social media: "We’re deeply grateful for the extraordinary love and support we've received from around the world."
About Homebound
For Homebound, Neeraj had a guiding force in Hollywood giant Martin Scorsese, who served as an executive producer on the film. The story follows two childhood friends, Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa) and their shared dream of joining the police force. The film explores themes of friendship, class divide, and the intense pressures faced by young people in India today.
The film premiered at Cannes 2025 under Un Certain Regard section. It also had a screening at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) where it was the Second Runner-Up for the International Audience Choice Award. After festival rounds, Homebound was released in India on September 26. The film met with a lukewarm response. Homebound is now streaming on Netflix.
