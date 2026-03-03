ETV Bharat / entertainment

Holi 2026: Lahu Munh Lag Gaya To Ang Se Ang Lagana, Romantic Bollywood Tracks You Must Play

Hyderabad: Holi is almost here. The air already feels different with markets full of bright colours, sweet shops smelling of fresh gujiyas, and children planning water balloon attacks. But no Holi celebration feels complete without music. And while many songs are loud and playful, some carry a special kind of magic, which is romance mixed with colour.

This Holi 2026, here are some romantic Bollywood tracks that beautifully mix love and celebration.

Lahu Munh Lag Gaya

One of the most intense romantic Holi songs is Lahu Munh Lag Gaya from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Directed and composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the song is sung by Shail Hada. It features Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in a Navratri setting filled with colour and passion. The song feels rustic and emotional. It is not a typical happy Holi track. Instead, it shows deep love and longing. The chemistry between the lead pair makes it even more powerful. With strong lyrics and dramatic music, this song adds intensity to your festive playlist.

Ang Se Ang Lagana

Next comes the evergreen Ang Se Ang Lagana from the 1993 blockbuster Darr. Directed by Yash Chopra, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol. Sung by Alka Yagnik, Sudesh Bhosle, Vinod Rathod and Devaki Pandit, the song is colourful and high on energy. But beneath the celebration, there is tension and drama. Shah Rukh Khan appears in an unusual and intense avatar, adding a different flavour to the Holi setting. Even today, this song makes people dance while also reminding them of classic Bollywood romance.