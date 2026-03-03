Holi 2026: Lahu Munh Lag Gaya To Ang Se Ang Lagana, Romantic Bollywood Tracks You Must Play
From intense love in Ram-Leela to playful romance in Darr and Mohabbatein, these Bollywood songs add emotion and timeless charm to Holi 2026 playlist.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 3, 2026
Updated : March 3, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Holi is almost here. The air already feels different with markets full of bright colours, sweet shops smelling of fresh gujiyas, and children planning water balloon attacks. But no Holi celebration feels complete without music. And while many songs are loud and playful, some carry a special kind of magic, which is romance mixed with colour.
This Holi 2026, here are some romantic Bollywood tracks that beautifully mix love and celebration.
Lahu Munh Lag Gaya
One of the most intense romantic Holi songs is Lahu Munh Lag Gaya from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Directed and composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the song is sung by Shail Hada. It features Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in a Navratri setting filled with colour and passion. The song feels rustic and emotional. It is not a typical happy Holi track. Instead, it shows deep love and longing. The chemistry between the lead pair makes it even more powerful. With strong lyrics and dramatic music, this song adds intensity to your festive playlist.
Ang Se Ang Lagana
Next comes the evergreen Ang Se Ang Lagana from the 1993 blockbuster Darr. Directed by Yash Chopra, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol. Sung by Alka Yagnik, Sudesh Bhosle, Vinod Rathod and Devaki Pandit, the song is colourful and high on energy. But beneath the celebration, there is tension and drama. Shah Rukh Khan appears in an unusual and intense avatar, adding a different flavour to the Holi setting. Even today, this song makes people dance while also reminding them of classic Bollywood romance.
Hadd Kar De
If you enjoy royal romance, Hadd Kar De from Samrat Prithviraj is a beautiful pick. Starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar, the song celebrates love with colours and togetherness. Sung by Neeti Mohan and folk singer Keerthi Sagathia, and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, it has a grand yet soft feel. The music feels festive and also pure.
Holi Ke Rang Ma
Another recent addition to the romantic Holi list is Holi Ke Rang Ma from Maharaj. The song features Junaid Khan and Shalini Pandey and has vocals by Sohail Sen, Shreya Ghoshal, Shaan and Osman Mir. The music has an old Bollywood touch. It feels refreshing and simple. The dance and visuals celebrate culture without being loud. Many listeners have said it reminds them of classic Hindi cinema. This makes it perfect for those who like soft romance during Holi.
Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat
We cannot forget the timeless charm of Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat from Navrang. Sung by Asha Bhosle and Mahendra Kapoor, this song has playful romance. The expressions, the dance, and the teasing lyrics bring a smile to the face. The black-and-white era had its own beauty and shows that romance during Holi has been part of Bollywood for decades.
Soni Soni Akhiyon Wali
And of course, there is the youthful and vibrant Soni Soni Akhiyon Wali from Mohabbatein. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai along with the young star cast, the song is full of colour and fresh energy. Sung by Udit Narayan, Jaspinder Narula and others, and composed by Jatin-Lalit, it became one of the most loved Holi anthems. The romance feels innocent and joyful as it captures the excitement of young love blooming during the festival of colours.
What makes these songs special is that they balance romance with celebration. Holi is often seen as loud and wild. But these tracks remind us that the festival also has soft, emotional moments. So this Holi 2026, along with your dance numbers, add these romantic gems to your playlist.
