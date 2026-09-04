Hindi Cinema Brings Country Together Through Language: Tigmanshu Dhulia
Dhulia said that for many people who did not grow up speaking Hindi, cinema provided regular exposure to the language, reports Chanchal Mukherjee
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 4, 2026 at 10:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Renowned writer, director, and actor Tigmanshu Dhulia on Friday said in a linguistically diverse country like India, Hindi cinema gradually emerged as one of the cultural forces that helped people from different parts of the nation become familiar with a common language of popular communication.
Speaking at the Rajendra Mathur Memorial Lecture-2026, conducted by the Editors Guild of India, Dhulia said the influence of Hindi cinema went beyond the stories shown on the screen.
"As Hindi films reached audiences across the country, their dialogues, songs and everyday expressions also travelled with them. For many people who did not grow up speaking Hindi, cinema provided regular exposure to the language and helped them understand commonly used Hindi words and phrases," said Dhulia.
"This was particularly significant in regions where Hindi was not traditionally the primary language of day-to-day communication. People might not have been able to speak Hindi fluently, but repeated exposure to Hindi cinema made the language increasingly familiar," the actor said.
"Gradually, this familiarity made the language easier for people from different linguistic backgrounds to understand one another in Hindi, particularly in situations where they did not share the same regional language," he quipped.
The actor further explained that Hindi cinema therefore became more than an entertainment industry.
"It created a shared cultural space in which audiences separated by geography and language could recognise the same dialogues, songs, expressions and references. A film released in Mumbai could be watched from northern to southern India and different states, allowing people with very different linguistic backgrounds to engage with the same cultural content," he said.
According to the actor, the spread of Hindi cinema also extended beyond India's borders.
"Hindi films and music have found audiences in various countries across the globe. As a result, Hindi words, film dialogues and songs have become familiar to many people who do not necessarily speak Hindi as their first language," he noted.
"The role of Hindi cinema, therefore, can be seen not as replacing India's rich linguistic diversity, but as creating an additional bridge between it. The journey began in the era of silent films, when films themselves had no spoken dialogue. With the arrival of sound in Indian cinema, language became an important part of storytelling. Hindi cinema increasingly adopted a broadly accessible form of Hindustani, a blend of Hindi and Urdu vocabulary, which audiences across many parts of the country could understand," he added.
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