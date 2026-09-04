ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hindi Cinema Brings Country Together Through Language: Tigmanshu Dhulia

New Delhi: Renowned writer, director, and actor Tigmanshu Dhulia on Friday said in a linguistically diverse country like India, Hindi cinema gradually emerged as one of the cultural forces that helped people from different parts of the nation become familiar with a common language of popular communication.

Speaking at the Rajendra Mathur Memorial Lecture-2026, conducted by the Editors Guild of India, Dhulia said the influence of Hindi cinema went beyond the stories shown on the screen.

"As Hindi films reached audiences across the country, their dialogues, songs and everyday expressions also travelled with them. For many people who did not grow up speaking Hindi, cinema provided regular exposure to the language and helped them understand commonly used Hindi words and phrases," said Dhulia.

"This was particularly significant in regions where Hindi was not traditionally the primary language of day-to-day communication. People might not have been able to speak Hindi fluently, but repeated exposure to Hindi cinema made the language increasingly familiar," the actor said.

"Gradually, this familiarity made the language easier for people from different linguistic backgrounds to understand one another in Hindi, particularly in situations where they did not share the same regional language," he quipped.