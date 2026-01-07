Vijay's Film Jana Nayagan Release Date Clashes with Madras High Court Verdict on January 9
The Madras High Court will deliver its verdict on the certification issue of the film on January 9, coinciding with the movie's scheduled release date.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
Chennai: The release of actor Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan has run into uncertainty with its planned release date. The Madras High Court has stated that it will deliver its verdict on the film's certification issue on January 9, the same day the movie was scheduled to hit theatres.
Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, was earlier announced as Vijay's final film. The film is highly anticipated by Vijay’s fans. The film stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and lyrics by Vivek. From the release of the first poster to the grand audio launch and trailer, every update related to the film has been a massive hit among fans.
The makers had announced that the film would be released on January 9, coinciding with the Pongal festival. Preparations were underway for celebratory screenings across theatres. However, some complications came in the way during the certification process.
The producers applied for censor certification on December 19, 2025. On December 22, 2025, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reportedly informed the makers verbally that certain scenes needed to be removed and that the film would be granted a UA certificate. Although the production company made the suggested edits and resubmitted the film on December 24, 2025, the certification was not issued.
Following the delay, KVN Productions, the film's production house, approached the Madras High Court. The petition came up for hearing before Justice PT Asha on Wednesday. Counsel appearing for the CBFC submitted that a complaint had been received against the film and requested that it be referred to a newly constituted committee for re-censorship, seeking additional time for review.
Opposing this, senior advocate Vijayan Subramanian, representing the producers, argued that the CBFC had already agreed to issue a UA certificate after the removal of certain scenes, and that all such changes had been duly carried out. He added that the monitoring officer had verified the film and confirmed compliance with all procedures. The counsel alleged that the certificate was being withheld solely due to a complaint filed subsequently.
Responding to the submissions, Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan, appearing for the CBFC, told the court that the complaint alleged the presence of scenes that could hurt religious sentiments. Based on this, the Board decided to refer the film to a re-examination committee and maintained that the producers could not insist on the issuance of a certificate within a fixed timeline.
After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice PT Asha said that the court would pronounce its verdict on January 9.
Read More:
- Jana Nayagan Vs The Raja Saab Vs Parasakthi Advance Booking: Vijay Starrer Stands Out In Overseas Pre-Sales
- Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay's Final Film Trailer Breaks Records, But Netizens Seem Divided
- Jana Nayagan Vs The Raja Saab Vs Parasakthi: Advance Booking Race Gets Intense, Thalapathy Leads The Trend