ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vijay's Film Jana Nayagan Release Date Clashes with Madras High Court Verdict on January 9

Chennai: The release of actor Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan has run into uncertainty with its planned release date. The Madras High Court has stated that it will deliver its verdict on the film's certification issue on January 9, the same day the movie was scheduled to hit theatres.

Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, was earlier announced as Vijay's final film. The film is highly anticipated by Vijay’s fans. The film stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and lyrics by Vivek. From the release of the first poster to the grand audio launch and trailer, every update related to the film has been a massive hit among fans.

The makers had announced that the film would be released on January 9, coinciding with the Pongal festival. Preparations were underway for celebratory screenings across theatres. However, some complications came in the way during the certification process.

The producers applied for censor certification on December 19, 2025. On December 22, 2025, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reportedly informed the makers verbally that certain scenes needed to be removed and that the film would be granted a UA certificate. Although the production company made the suggested edits and resubmitted the film on December 24, 2025, the certification was not issued.