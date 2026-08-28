ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hi X Review: Kavin And Nayanthara's 'Soulful And Refreshing' Chemistry Wins Over Early Viewers

Another early reaction was equally positive. After watching the first half, a viewer wrote, "Such a beautiful film. Kavin and Nayanthara's chemistry was so soulful and refreshing. Tamil cinema was missing films like this." The user also praised Jen Martin's music, calling it the "soul of the film."

One viewer was particularly impressed by the film and urged fellow rom-com fans to watch it. Sharing a rating of 3 out of 5, the user wrote, "First of all, grab your bloody tickets! This film will be a great watch if you're a rom-com lover like me. This film will surely bring a smile to your face." The viewer also called Kavin and Nayanthara "adorable" together.

Hyderabad: Nayanthara and Kavin's much-awaited Tamil romantic comedy Hi has finally arrived in theatres. Directed by Vishnu Edavan, the film released on August 28 and has already started getting reactions from audiences who caught the film during its first-day-first-show screenings. Going by the early reactions on X, Hi appears to have found favour with many viewers. The film is being praised for its simple storytelling, humour, music and, most importantly, the chemistry between Kavin and Nayanthara.

Hi X Review: Kavin And Nayanthara's 'Soulful And Refreshing' Chemistry Wins Over Early Viewers (Photo: X)

Kavin's performance as Mayilsamy has emerged as one of the highlights in several reactions. One viewer gave the film 3.75/5 and praised Kavin's innocence and comic timing. "Kavin as Mayilsamy was brilliant. His innocence was superb and worked out so well on screen," the review read.

The film's humour also seems to have worked well with the audience. One viewer praised the first half for having no major lag and said the comedy "clicked perfectly". Another reaction described the interval sequence as "top notch" and said it was filled with laughter. Nayanthara, too, has received appreciation for her performance. One viewer said the director had carefully crafted her character and praised the actor for bringing her experience to the role. Another review said, "Nayan pours all her experience in this movie."

Hi X Review: Kavin And Nayanthara's 'Soulful And Refreshing' Chemistry Wins Over Early Viewers (Photo: X)

Beyond the lead pair, the veteran actors have also been noticed. Prabhu, Radikaa Sarathkumar and the late K. Bhagyaraj have been praised for adding depth to the film. One detailed review said the veterans "elevate even the simplest of scenes" with their expressions and performances. Jen Martin's music is another recurring talking point. Viewers have highlighted both the songs and background score, with one reviewer noting that the songs are placed according to the situations and even the lyrics work with the scenes.

The film follows Mayilsamy, a young man who faces repeated disappointments while looking for love and marriage. His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Devayani, a woman who initially rejects his proposal. Circumstances eventually bring them together in marriage, despite their relationship beginning on an uneven note. The story then explores whether this unexpected marriage can turn into genuine love.

Hi marks Vishnu Edavan's directorial debut. He previously worked as an assistant director with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also brings together Nayanthara and Kavin in a fresh pairing, something that has clearly caught the attention of audiences. For now, the early X verdict is largely positive.