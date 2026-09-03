Heyy Babyy 2 Confirmed After 19 Years: Will Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan Return For The Sequel? Read To Know
Heyy Babyy 2 has been officially confirmed, with Sajid Nadiadwala planning to shoot the sequel in Australia nearly two decades after the original.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 3, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nearly two decades after the release of Heyy Babyy, the popular comedy film is set to return with a sequel. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed Heyy Babyy 2 as one of his upcoming films.
The news was announced during Nadiadwala’s meeting with New South Wales Premier Chris Minns in Mumbai on Thursday. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has signed a three-film deal to shoot its upcoming projects in Australia. Heyy Babyy 2 is one of the three films that will be shot in the country.
The original Heyy Babyy was released in 2007 and featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan in the lead roles. The film followed three bachelors whose lives change after they find a baby outside their home. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film had a strong opening at the box office.
Heyy Babyy 2 To Be Shot In Australia
Australia has a special connection with the Heyy Babyy franchise as a major part of the first film was shot there. The sequel will also be filmed in Australia as part of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s new deal.
Talking about his experience of shooting in Australia, Sajid Nadiadwala said, “Australia is not only breathtakingly beautiful, but also an incredibly film-friendly country with a highly professional, efficient and welcoming environment for filmmakers.”
He added that his team had a great experience while shooting the original film in the country and praised the support they received from the Australian film industry.
New South Wales Premier Chris Minns also welcomed the production house’s decision to return to Australia. He said, “Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is one of the great names in Indian cinema, so having them choose Australia for three upcoming films is a big vote of confidence in our screen industry.”
Will Akshay Kumar And Vidya Balan Return?
While Heyy Babyy 2 has been confirmed, the makers have not yet revealed its full cast. It is also not known if Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan will return for the sequel.
The makers have also not announced whether Sajid Khan, who directed the original film, will return as the director. The first Heyy Babyy also starred Juanna Sanghvi and Boman Irani. The 2007 film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sajid Khan.