ETV Bharat / entertainment

Heyy Babyy 2 Confirmed After 19 Years: Will Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan Return For The Sequel? Read To Know

Hyderabad: Nearly two decades after the release of Heyy Babyy, the popular comedy film is set to return with a sequel. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed Heyy Babyy 2 as one of his upcoming films.

The news was announced during Nadiadwala’s meeting with New South Wales Premier Chris Minns in Mumbai on Thursday. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has signed a three-film deal to shoot its upcoming projects in Australia. Heyy Babyy 2 is one of the three films that will be shot in the country.

The original Heyy Babyy was released in 2007 and featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan in the lead roles. The film followed three bachelors whose lives change after they find a baby outside their home. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film had a strong opening at the box office.

Heyy Babyy 2 To Be Shot In Australia

Australia has a special connection with the Heyy Babyy franchise as a major part of the first film was shot there. The sequel will also be filmed in Australia as part of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s new deal.