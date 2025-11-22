ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ronit Roy Takes Temporary Break From Social Media - Here's Why

Hyderabad: Ronit Roy, an actor known for his work on television and in films, has revealed that he is taking a break from social media in order to focus on personal goals and self-care. The actor posted the news on Saturday on Instagram.

Ronit wrote, "Hey everyone, I just wanted to say that I'm taking a little break from social media. Lately, I've been feeling the need to disconnect for a bit, to spend some time with myself and recalibrate. This space has given me so much love, encouragement, and moments that I'll always cherish. But as much as I appreciate it, I also realise that sometimes stepping away is important to grow and come back stronger."

The actor further wrote, "I hope you all understand and continue to support me through this phase. This isn't goodbye, just a pause. Your love and belief in me mean the world, and I promise that when I return, it will be with renewed energy and purpose. Till then, please take care of yourselves and keep spreading kindness the way you always have."