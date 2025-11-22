ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ronit Roy Takes Temporary Break From Social Media - Here's Why

Ronit Roy announces a social media break. He thanked fans for their support and assured them he will return with renewed purpose.

Ronit Roy Takes Temporary Break From Social Media
Ronit Roy Takes Temporary Break From Social Media (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 22, 2025 at 8:55 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Ronit Roy, an actor known for his work on television and in films, has revealed that he is taking a break from social media in order to focus on personal goals and self-care. The actor posted the news on Saturday on Instagram.

Ronit wrote, "Hey everyone, I just wanted to say that I'm taking a little break from social media. Lately, I've been feeling the need to disconnect for a bit, to spend some time with myself and recalibrate. This space has given me so much love, encouragement, and moments that I'll always cherish. But as much as I appreciate it, I also realise that sometimes stepping away is important to grow and come back stronger."

The actor further wrote, "I hope you all understand and continue to support me through this phase. This isn't goodbye, just a pause. Your love and belief in me mean the world, and I promise that when I return, it will be with renewed energy and purpose. Till then, please take care of yourselves and keep spreading kindness the way you always have."

Ronit added, "I'm not disappearing; I'm just taking a moment to breathe. I'm truly grateful for every message, every bit of support. Looking forward to reconnecting soon." While he has not disclosed the personal goals he intends to focus on during this break, the actor has turned off comments on his Instagram account.

Ronit Roy rose to fame with his role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Over the years, he has successfully transitioned into films, delivering performances in Student of the Year, 2 States, Shootout at Wadala, and Kaabil.

TAGGED:

RONIT ROY
RONIT ROY SOCIAL MEDIA BREAK
RONIT ROY INSTAGRAM POST
RONIT ROY FILMS
RONIT ROY AWAY FROM SOCIAL MEDIA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.