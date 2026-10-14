Hera Pheri 3 Unlikely To Happen? Priyadarshan Says He Doesn't Think The Film Will Ever Be Made
Priyadarshan doubts whether Hera Pheri 3 will ever be made, citing too many complications and explaining why he is not interested in making sequels.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 14, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Fans hoping to see Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty reunite for Hera Pheri 3 may have to prepare for disappointment. Director Priyadarshan, who made the first two films in the comedy franchise, has cast serious doubt on the third instalment. According to him, the project has several complications, and he does not expect the film to be made.
Priyadarshan recently spoke about the film in an interview with a webloid. When the conversation turned to his decision to leave the project, the filmmaker suggested that the reasons behind his exit were not simple enough to explain briefly.
"There are too many complications," he said, hinting that the project involves several unresolved issues. He did not reveal exactly what went wrong or provide further details about the problems.
The director was then asked whether audiences could still expect Hera Pheri 3 to reach cinemas someday. His response offered little hope for those waiting for the next chapter of the franchise. "I don’t think it will ever get made," Priyadarshan said.
The filmmaker’s statement adds to the uncertainty surrounding the much-awaited comedy. The original films became popular for the comic chemistry between Akshay, Paresh and Suniel, whose characters remain memorable among fans. Their return has been a major point of interest whenever the third instalment comes up for discussion.
However, Priyadarshan’s comments suggest that the film’s problems go beyond a simple delay. While he chose not to discuss the matter at length, he also shared his views on why he is careful about returning to films that have already found success.
For Priyadarshan, the biggest challenge with a sequel is coming up with a story that can match or surpass the original. He believes a film should offer audiences something new rather than depend entirely on the popularity of its predecessor.
The director pointed to The Terminator series to explain his thinking, noting that its second film managed to improve on the first. He believes that unless filmmakers have a stronger story to tell, making another instalment serves little purpose.
Priyadarshan also questioned the business approach behind many sequels. He feels some makers focus more on using a successful film’s name to attract audiences than on creating a worthwhile story. He said, "They are not making a film; they are making a project, and I am not interested in projects."
With the director now openly questioning whether Hera Pheri 3 will happen, the franchise’s future remains unclear. Until the makers address the complications surrounding the project, there is no certainty that the much-loved comedy will return with another film.