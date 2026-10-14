ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hera Pheri 3 Unlikely To Happen? Priyadarshan Says He Doesn't Think The Film Will Ever Be Made

Hera Pheri 3 Unlikely To Happen? Priyadarshan Says He Doesn't Think The Film Will Ever Be Made ( Photo: ANI, Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Fans hoping to see Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty reunite for Hera Pheri 3 may have to prepare for disappointment. Director Priyadarshan, who made the first two films in the comedy franchise, has cast serious doubt on the third instalment. According to him, the project has several complications, and he does not expect the film to be made.

Priyadarshan recently spoke about the film in an interview with a webloid. When the conversation turned to his decision to leave the project, the filmmaker suggested that the reasons behind his exit were not simple enough to explain briefly.

"There are too many complications," he said, hinting that the project involves several unresolved issues. He did not reveal exactly what went wrong or provide further details about the problems. The director was then asked whether audiences could still expect Hera Pheri 3 to reach cinemas someday. His response offered little hope for those waiting for the next chapter of the franchise. "I don’t think it will ever get made," Priyadarshan said. The filmmaker’s statement adds to the uncertainty surrounding the much-awaited comedy. The original films became popular for the comic chemistry between Akshay, Paresh and Suniel, whose characters remain memorable among fans. Their return has been a major point of interest whenever the third instalment comes up for discussion.