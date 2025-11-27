'I'm Left With Myriad Memories': Hema Malini Shares First Post After Dharmendra's Demise - Rare Pics Inside
Hema Malini shared her first post after Dharmendra's death, posting rare photos and an emotional tribute, calling him her "everything".
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 27, 2025 at 2:17 PM IST|
Updated : November 27, 2025 at 3:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini has shared her first public note since the demise of her husband, legendary actor Dharmendra. Taking to X, the actress posted a deeply emotional tribute along with rare pictures from their decades-long journey together. Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24 at his Mumbai residence.
In one post, Hema Malini shared a series of pictures - from their early days of courtship to recent family moments with daughters Esha and Ahana Deol. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, "Togetherness over the years - always there for us. Some special moments."
In another post, Hema Malini shared two photos - one of them featuring Dharmendra from his early age and the other a recent couple picture. Along with the pictures, Hema wrote a heartfelt note that spoke volumes about the level of loss she is facing and how Dharmendra could never be replaced in her life.
She wrote, "Dharam ji (followed by a red heart emoji). He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my 'go to' person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them."
She added, "As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever."
Expressing profound grief, Hema continued, "My personal loss is indescribable, and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life. After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments…"
Dharmendra, who would have turned 90 on December 8, had been battling ill health for weeks. He had been hospitalised earlier this month and discharged only a few days before his demise. The actor was cremated at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle later the same day of his demise. The Deol family announced a prayer meet for Dharmendra, scheduled to take place today, November 27, in Mumbai.
On the professional front, Dharmendra has delivered several iconic and memorable performances in films like Haqeeqat (1964), Anupama (1966), Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Satyakam (1969), Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971), Sholay (1975), Dream Girl (1977), The Burning Train (1980), and others. Fans can now relish the late actor's presence in his final movie, Ikkis, scheduled to be released this December.
The film also stars Agastya Nanda, who portrays the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. Dharmendra plays Brigadier Khetrapal, the father of the 21-year-old war hero. Jaideep Ahlawat also features in a key role.
