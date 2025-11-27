ETV Bharat / entertainment

'I'm Left With Myriad Memories': Hema Malini Shares First Post After Dharmendra's Demise - Rare Pics Inside

Hyderabad: Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini has shared her first public note since the demise of her husband, legendary actor Dharmendra. Taking to X, the actress posted a deeply emotional tribute along with rare pictures from their decades-long journey together. Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24 at his Mumbai residence.

In one post, Hema Malini shared a series of pictures - from their early days of courtship to recent family moments with daughters Esha and Ahana Deol. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, "Togetherness over the years - always there for us. Some special moments."

In another post, Hema Malini shared two photos - one of them featuring Dharmendra from his early age and the other a recent couple picture. Along with the pictures, Hema wrote a heartfelt note that spoke volumes about the level of loss she is facing and how Dharmendra could never be replaced in her life.

She wrote, "Dharam ji (followed by a red heart emoji). He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my 'go to' person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them."