Hema Malini Shares Emotional Note On Dharmendra's First Death Anniversary: 'Life Seems So Empty'
Hema Malini remembers Dharmendra on his first death anniversary with an emotional tribute, recalling his legacy and the irreplaceable place he held in her life.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 24, 2026 at 1:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini has penned an emotional tribute to her late husband, legendary actor Dharmendra, on his first death anniversary. Remembering the man who was her biggest support and an inseparable part of her life, Hema admitted that the pain of losing him remains as intense as ever. She also described his absence as an irreparable loss, saying that life feels empty without him.
Taking to social media on November 24, Hema looked back at the year that has passed since Dharmendra's death. In a heartfelt note, she remembered him as much more than her husband, calling him her "friend, philosopher and guide" and the backbone of her life. "A whole year has sped by but my grief has not lost its intensity. I grieve over the tremendous and irreparable loss of a man who was not just my husband - he was my everything - my friend, philosopher and guide who was my backbone and in short, was my very existence. Life seems so empty without him," she wrote.
The actress also spoke about Dharmendra's personality and the qualities that made him special to everyone around him. While the veteran actor enjoyed immense success and earned a special place in Indian cinema, Hema remembered how he never lost touch with his roots. She also highlighted his kindness, warmth and the love he extended to people who crossed his path. "His towering personality, his innate goodness that pervaded his whole being and spread his love towards all who knew him - such a unique human being who, though he reached the pinnacle of success, remained grounded and attached to his roots," she added.
Hema also turned to the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita while reflecting on life, death and the soul. Acknowledging the belief that the soul is immortal and takes rebirth, she admitted that this spiritual understanding has not made it easier to deal with the loss. "The Bhagwad Gita tells us the soul is immortal and will be reborn. I am aware of this, but I am still here in this life, and I cannot but miss his loving presence," she wrote.
The actress also thanked Dharmendra's fans for continuing to remember him and sharing their love through messages and tributes. She expressed gratitude to the millions of people who have recalled his generosity and the memories he created during his lifetime. Along with the emotional note, Hema shared a collection of photographs capturing some of her cherished moments with Dharmendra.
Dharmendra's Legacy In Indian Cinema
Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. His death marked the end of an era for Hindi cinema, where he remained one of the most loved and celebrated stars for over six decades. Fondly known as Bollywood's He-Man, the actor appeared in more than 300 films and built a remarkable career with his versatility, screen presence and memorable performances.
From the action-packed role in Sholay to the comedy and charm of Chupke Chupke, Dharmendra left an unforgettable mark on audiences. His other notable films include Phool Aur Patthar, Satyakam, Seeta Aur Geeta and Mera Gaon Mera Desh. Hema Malini and Dharmendra were also among Hindi cinema's most popular on-screen pairs. The two shared screen space in several films, including Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani and Dream Girl. They got married on May 2, 1980, and have two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.