ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hema Malini Shares Emotional Note On Dharmendra's First Death Anniversary: 'Life Seems So Empty'

Hema Malini Shares Emotional Note On Dharmendra's First Death Anniversary ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini has penned an emotional tribute to her late husband, legendary actor Dharmendra, on his first death anniversary. Remembering the man who was her biggest support and an inseparable part of her life, Hema admitted that the pain of losing him remains as intense as ever. She also described his absence as an irreparable loss, saying that life feels empty without him.

Taking to social media on November 24, Hema looked back at the year that has passed since Dharmendra's death. In a heartfelt note, she remembered him as much more than her husband, calling him her "friend, philosopher and guide" and the backbone of her life. "A whole year has sped by but my grief has not lost its intensity. I grieve over the tremendous and irreparable loss of a man who was not just my husband - he was my everything - my friend, philosopher and guide who was my backbone and in short, was my very existence. Life seems so empty without him," she wrote.

The actress also spoke about Dharmendra's personality and the qualities that made him special to everyone around him. While the veteran actor enjoyed immense success and earned a special place in Indian cinema, Hema remembered how he never lost touch with his roots. She also highlighted his kindness, warmth and the love he extended to people who crossed his path. "His towering personality, his innate goodness that pervaded his whole being and spread his love towards all who knew him - such a unique human being who, though he reached the pinnacle of success, remained grounded and attached to his roots," she added. Hema also turned to the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita while reflecting on life, death and the soul. Acknowledging the belief that the soul is immortal and takes rebirth, she admitted that this spiritual understanding has not made it easier to deal with the loss. "The Bhagwad Gita tells us the soul is immortal and will be reborn. I am aware of this, but I am still here in this life, and I cannot but miss his loving presence," she wrote.