'We Were Paid Very Little': Hema Malini Says She Was Never Bollywood's Highest-Paid Actress
Hema Malini dismissed claims of being Bollywood's highest-paid actress, saying she never worked for money and earned only a fraction of what today's stars receive.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 7, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini has dismissed the long-standing belief that she was Bollywood's highest-paid actress during the peak of her career. Speaking on a podcast, the Dream Girl star said she never received the kind of fees that actors earn today and insisted that money was never the reason she chose films.
Hema Malini, who ruled Bollywood through the 1970s and early 1980s with several films, was asked if she was the industry's highest-paid female actor at the time. Responding to the claim, she said, "No, not at all. Kisne bola yeh? (Who said that?) We used to get a very small amount. Itna kuch nahi dete the. (They didn't pay us that much.) Directors and producers liked me a lot, but I never worked for money."
She further explained that while her growing popularity led to small increases in her remuneration, it was nowhere close to the massive fees stars receive today. "Jaise jaise naam hota hai, they would increase the payment a little. That's all. I never got the exorbitant fees that today's stars receive. Uska ittu bhi nahi milta tha humko. (We didn't even get a tiny fraction of what today's stars earn)," she said.
Hema added that the real reward for her was the work she did and the films she became a part of, not the money she earned from them.
"But uske baat hi alag hai lekin. (But that's a different matter.) Jo mila usmein jo hum logon ne pictures kari, that is more earning than actual money. (The films we made with whatever we earned are worth more than the money itself.) Whatever a producer could afford to pay was fine. Otherwise, I never demanded, 'Itna hi chahiye varna nahi karungi picture' (I want this much money or I won't do the film). I never did that," she said.
The veteran actor also shared that her mother handled all her financial matters and was always understanding towards producers who had budget constraints.
"My mother handled everything, and she was very liberal with all the producers. If a producer said, 'I can't pay much for this film,' she would say, 'No problem.' We never insisted on money. Whatever little envelope they gave us, we accepted it, almost like bheeksha (alms)," Hema recalled.
Hema Malini made her acting debut with Sapno Ka Saudagar in 1968 and went on to become one of Hindi cinema's biggest stars with films such as Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Dream Girl, Satte Pe Satta and Baghban. Besides acting, she is a classical Bharatanatyam dancer, filmmaker and politician, and currently serves as a Member of Parliament.