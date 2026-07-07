ETV Bharat / entertainment

'We Were Paid Very Little': Hema Malini Says She Was Never Bollywood's Highest-Paid Actress

Hyderabad: Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini has dismissed the long-standing belief that she was Bollywood's highest-paid actress during the peak of her career. Speaking on a podcast, the Dream Girl star said she never received the kind of fees that actors earn today and insisted that money was never the reason she chose films.

Hema Malini, who ruled Bollywood through the 1970s and early 1980s with several films, was asked if she was the industry's highest-paid female actor at the time. Responding to the claim, she said, "No, not at all. Kisne bola yeh? (Who said that?) We used to get a very small amount. Itna kuch nahi dete the. (They didn't pay us that much.) Directors and producers liked me a lot, but I never worked for money."

She further explained that while her growing popularity led to small increases in her remuneration, it was nowhere close to the massive fees stars receive today. "Jaise jaise naam hota hai, they would increase the payment a little. That's all. I never got the exorbitant fees that today's stars receive. Uska ittu bhi nahi milta tha humko. (We didn't even get a tiny fraction of what today's stars earn)," she said.

Hema added that the real reward for her was the work she did and the films she became a part of, not the money she earned from them.