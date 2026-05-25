Padma Awards 2026: Hema Malini Receives Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan With Tears In Her Eyes - Watch
Hema Malini broke down while receiving Dharmendra's posthumous Padma Vibhushan at the Padma Awards 2026; her daughter Ahana Deol turned emotional too.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 25, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran actor Hema Malini turned emotional as she attended the Padma Awards 2026 in Delhi to receive the prestigious Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband, Dharmendra. The honour was presented by Droupadi Murmu in recognition of Dharmendra’s legendary contribution to Indian cinema.
Hema Malini arrived at the ceremony wearing a light pink saree with detailed embroidery and was accompanied by her daughter Ahana Deol. As Dharmendra’s name was announced at the ceremony, Hema folded her hands and greeted everyone before walking towards the stage. The actor looked visibly emotional while accepting the award, with tears in her eyes as she received the honour on behalf of her late husband.
The emotional moment also moved Ahana Deol, who was seen crying while remembering her father during the event. The ceremony became one of the most touching moments of the evening as the Deol family paid tribute to the iconic star fondly known as the “He-Man of Bollywood.”
#WATCH | Delhi | Padma Vibhushan awarded to legendary veteran actor late Dharmendra by President Droupadi Murmu— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026
BJP MP Hema Malini received the honour awarded to her late husband and legendary actor for his contribution in the field of Arts
(Video source: President of… pic.twitter.com/HglPJJAXRl
Ahead of the ceremony, Hema Malini had spoken about what the honour meant to the family after Dharmendra’s passing. Speaking to a newswire, she said, “It’s an emotional moment for me. Ahana is with me. Esha wanted to come, but could not make it here. The entire family is happy. Sunny, Bobby, everyone is aware of this, and it’s a big moment for all of us."
The Padma Vibhushan is India’s second-highest civilian award after the Bharat Ratna. It is given for exceptional and distinguished service in various fields, including cinema, art, literature and public affairs. Dharmendra’s recognition this year was widely celebrated by fans and the film industry, honouring not just his decades-long career in Hindi cinema but also his lasting impact on generations of movie lovers.
Dharmendra passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89. Following his death, tributes poured in from actors, politicians and fans across the country.