ETV Bharat / entertainment

Padma Awards 2026: Hema Malini Receives Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan With Tears In Her Eyes - Watch

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Hema Malini turned emotional as she attended the Padma Awards 2026 in Delhi to receive the prestigious Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband, Dharmendra. The honour was presented by Droupadi Murmu in recognition of Dharmendra’s legendary contribution to Indian cinema.

Hema Malini arrived at the ceremony wearing a light pink saree with detailed embroidery and was accompanied by her daughter Ahana Deol. As Dharmendra’s name was announced at the ceremony, Hema folded her hands and greeted everyone before walking towards the stage. The actor looked visibly emotional while accepting the award, with tears in her eyes as she received the honour on behalf of her late husband.

The emotional moment also moved Ahana Deol, who was seen crying while remembering her father during the event. The ceremony became one of the most touching moments of the evening as the Deol family paid tribute to the iconic star fondly known as the “He-Man of Bollywood.”