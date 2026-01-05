ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hema Malini Breaks Silence On Separate Prayer Meets Held By Deols And Her For Dharmendra: 'I Am Happy With What I Did'

In an interview with a webloid, Hema Malini opened up about the void left by her lifelong companion, some of the most cherished moments spent with Dharmendra, media scrutiny, and the separate prayer meetings in memory of Dharmendra.

Hyderabad: It's been over a month since Hindi cinema's He-man, Dharmendra, breathed his last just days ahead of his 90th birthday. The veteran actor left for his heavenly abode on November 24 in Mumbai after battling age-related issues, leading to a brief stay in the hospital. Dharmendra's passing left his two households in deep sorrow and left a legion of fans devastated. His contribution to Hindi cinema was talked about with deep reverence by colleagues, while the separate prayer meetings held by the Deols and Hema Malini also did not go unnoticed.

Hema Malini, actor and BJP MP, addressed the speculations about why she and her daughters were not present at the prayer meet organised by Sunny, Bobby and their family. She cut the drama short by saying, “Yeh humare ghar ka personal mamla hai."

The actor-politician further explained, "We talked to each other. I kept one prayer meet at my home because my group of people are different. Then, I kept one in Delhi because I am in politics, and it was important for me to keep a prayer meeting there for my friends from that field. Mathura is my constituency, and the people there are mad about him. So, I kept a prayer meeting there as well. I am happy with what I did.”

Hema Malini also revealed that the family was planning for a grand celebration to mark Dharmendra's 90th birthday on December 8. She also shared that a museum in Dharmendra’s memory is also being planned by Sunny Deol. "He (Sunny) will definitely do it. Everything is happening in a nice way. So there’s no need to worry... ki yeh do alag families hai, pata nahi kya hoga. Kisiko itni fikr karne ki zaroorat nahi hai. Hum log ekdum achche hai. (They are two different families; who knows what will happen. No one needs to worry so much. We're all doing just fine,)" she concluded.

For the unversed, Dharmendra and Hema Malini first met in 1970 on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan. He was already married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he shared four children: sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeeta. Over the years, Dharmendra and Hema Malini fell in love and finally tied the knot in 1980. They share two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.