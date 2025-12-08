ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Trying To Reconstruct My Life': Hema Malini Breaks Down Remembering Dharmendra On His 90th Birthday

Hyderabad: Actor-politician Hema Malini shared a deeply emotional note on the birth anniversary of her late husband, veteran actor Dharmendra. The latter, who breathed his last on November 24, would have celebrated his 90th birthday today, on December 8, 2025.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Baghban actor posted two pictures with Dharmendra along with a lengthy note. Hema, who called him her 'dear heart', wrote, "Dharam ji... Happy birthday, my dear heart. More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit."

The actor recalled the cheerful memories with him that bring her solace and happiness. "The joyful memories of our life together can never be erased, and just reliving those moments brings me great solace and happiness. I thank God for our lovely years together, for our two beautiful girls who reaffirm our love for each other and for all the beautiful, happy memories that will remain with me in my heart," she further wrote.