'Trying To Reconstruct My Life': Hema Malini Breaks Down Remembering Dharmendra On His 90th Birthday
On veteran actor Dharmendra's 90th birth anniversary, actor-politician Hema Malini penned a heartfelt note for her late husband, calling him her 'dear heart'.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 8, 2025 at 2:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor-politician Hema Malini shared a deeply emotional note on the birth anniversary of her late husband, veteran actor Dharmendra. The latter, who breathed his last on November 24, would have celebrated his 90th birthday today, on December 8, 2025.
Taking to the microblogging site X, the Baghban actor posted two pictures with Dharmendra along with a lengthy note. Hema, who called him her 'dear heart', wrote, "Dharam ji... Happy birthday, my dear heart. More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit."
The actor recalled the cheerful memories with him that bring her solace and happiness. "The joyful memories of our life together can never be erased, and just reliving those moments brings me great solace and happiness. I thank God for our lovely years together, for our two beautiful girls who reaffirm our love for each other and for all the beautiful, happy memories that will remain with me in my heart," she further wrote.
"On your birthday, my prayers for God to grant you the wealth of peace and happiness that you richly deserve for your humility and goodness of heart and your love for humanity. Happy birthday, dear love. Our happy 'together' moments," she added.
Dharmendra, who has delivered over 300 films, has had a cinematic career spanning over six decades. In 2012, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan. He made his acting debut in 1960 with the film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, and gained popularity in the mid-1960s with movies like Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, and Aaye Din Bahar Ke.
Dharmendra's other iconic films include Haqeeqat (1964), Anupama (1966), Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Satyakam (1969), Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971), Sholay (1975), Dream Girl (1977), The Burning Train (1980), and others. Fans of the late actor can now see him on-screen for the one final time in Ikkis, scheduled to be released on Christmas on December 25.
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Agastya Nanda portraying the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. Dharmendra plays Brigadier Khetrapal, the father of the 21-year-old war hero. The film also stars Simar Bhatia, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher in significant roles.
