ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Heard This Story At 20, Will Watch It At 70': Kamal Haasan On Sing Geetham's Decades-Long Journey

"I heard this story when I was 20 years old. I am 70 now, and I am about to watch that film," Kamal Haasan said, drawing loud applause from the audience. "Some ideas and stories are timeless, and Singeetham garu's stories are just like that, they are ageless," he added.

Hyderabad: The pre-release event of Sing Geetham turned into an emotional celebration of filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's remarkable legacy, with Kamal Haasan sharing a heartfelt memory that underscored the film's extraordinary journey. Attending the event in Chennai as the chief guest, the actor revealed that he had first heard the story of Sing Geetham from Singeetham nearly five decades ago. Now, after years of waiting, he is finally set to watch it on the big screen.

The actor recalled his long association with the veteran filmmaker, whom he considers one of the most innovative minds in Indian cinema. Kamal said he began working with Singeetham at a young age and was always eager to be part of his creative process. "I even worked as a producer and assistant director on his films. My primary goal was simply to work with him," he said.

Kamal also revealed that Singeetham had narrated two stories to him years ago. While one eventually became the cult classic Pushpaka Vimana, the other has now evolved into Sing Geetham. For Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, the film represents the fulfillment of a dream he has carried for over 50 years. Speaking at the event, the legendary director said the story was born from an unusual idea: "What if words themselves became songs?"

He credited producer-director Nag Ashwin and Vyjayanthi Movies for helping bring the ambitious project to life. "This film is the realisation of a 50-year-old dream. The credit for this film belongs to Nag Ashwin," Singeetham said, praising the filmmaker for backing the project with unwavering faith and affection. Produced by Nag Ashwin under Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, Sing Geetham features Aayan, Ahalya Bamroo and Shalini Kondepudi in key roles, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 11.