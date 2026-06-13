ETV Bharat / entertainment

Haunted 2 Opens Bigger Than Diljit Dosanjh And Kangana Ranaut's New Films - Here's How Much The Horror Movie Earned

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's horror sequel Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past has emerged as the biggest Hindi opener among this week's releases. The film opened to a strong response at the box office on Friday, June 12, collecting over Rs 2 crore net in India on its first day.

According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 2.95 crore on Day 1. It was screened in 2,907 shows across the country and recorded an overall occupancy of 15.7 per cent. The Hindi version contributed the majority of the earnings with Rs 2.85 crore gross, while the Telugu version added around Rs 6 lakh.

The opening has come as a pleasant surprise for the makers, especially considering that the film faced a legal dispute before release. The issue reportedly affected its screening across several major national multiplex chains. Despite the limited presence in multiplexes, the film performed well in single-screen theatres and centres in smaller cities.

What makes the performance more significant is that Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past comfortably outperformed other Hindi releases that hit theatres this week. Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, earned Rs 1.15 crore on its opening day. Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhagya Vidhata collected Rs 1 crore, while Manoj Bajpayee's Governor opened with Rs 90 lakh.