Haunted 2 Opens Bigger Than Diljit Dosanjh And Kangana Ranaut's New Films - Here's How Much The Horror Movie Earned
Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past opened to over Rs 2 crore, outperforming new releases starring Diljit Dosanjh, Kangana Ranaut and Manoj Bajpayee.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 13, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's horror sequel Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past has emerged as the biggest Hindi opener among this week's releases. The film opened to a strong response at the box office on Friday, June 12, collecting over Rs 2 crore net in India on its first day.
According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 2.95 crore on Day 1. It was screened in 2,907 shows across the country and recorded an overall occupancy of 15.7 per cent. The Hindi version contributed the majority of the earnings with Rs 2.85 crore gross, while the Telugu version added around Rs 6 lakh.
The opening has come as a pleasant surprise for the makers, especially considering that the film faced a legal dispute before release. The issue reportedly affected its screening across several major national multiplex chains. Despite the limited presence in multiplexes, the film performed well in single-screen theatres and centres in smaller cities.
What makes the performance more significant is that Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past comfortably outperformed other Hindi releases that hit theatres this week. Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, earned Rs 1.15 crore on its opening day. Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhagya Vidhata collected Rs 1 crore, while Manoj Bajpayee's Governor opened with Rs 90 lakh.
The horror film also performed better than some of the Hollywood titles currently running in Indian theatres. Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day opened to Rs 1.8 crore, while Backrooms collected around Rs 73 lakh on its first day.
The film's opening is also close to that of the original Haunted 3D, which was released in 2011 and had earned Rs 2.67 crore on its first day. Over the years, the original film gained a loyal fan following and became particularly popular through television screenings.
Made on an estimated budget of Rs 15 crore, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past now has a good chance of recovering a significant portion of its cost if it continues to attract audiences over the weekend.
The film marks the return of Mimoh Chakraborty, who played the lead role in the original movie. Chetna Pande stars as the female lead, while Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai and Praneet Bhatt are also part of the cast.
Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past is directed by Vikram Bhatt and Manish P. Chavan. The screenplay has been written by Vikram Bhatt. Presented by Mahesh Bhatt, the film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in association with Screamer.