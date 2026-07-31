ETV Bharat / entertainment

Haryanvi Song Barsaat Becomes Part Of Spider-Man Brand New Day's India Campaign; Know Who The Singers Are

Haryanvi Song Barsaat Becomes Part Of Spider-Man Brand New Day's India CampaignHaryanvi Song Barsaat Becomes Part Of Spider-Man Brand New Day's India Campaign ( Photo: Film Poster/Banjaare )

Bhiwani (Haryana): A Haryanvi song has become part of the promotional campaign for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Ahead of the film’s release, Sony Pictures Entertainment India released a special promo featuring Barsaat, an emotional song by indie duo Banjaare. The track reflects Peter Parker’s heartbreak after MJ no longer remembers him following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Why Barsaat Was Chosen

The makers wanted a song that could match Peter Parker’s emotional journey in the film. Barsaat captures the pain of love, loneliness, and separation, making it a perfect fit for the movie’s India campaign. The promotional video uses the song to highlight Peter’s struggle after losing the person he loves.

Meet The Singers Behind The Song

Barsaat has been sung by cousins Sumit and Anuj from Bhiwani, Haryana, who perform as the indie music duo Banjaare. The song was released on their YouTube channel on July 9, 2026, in collaboration with Sony Music. It has already crossed 2 million views and received more than 5,700 comments.