Haryanvi Song Barsaat Becomes Part Of Spider-Man Brand New Day's India Campaign; Know Who The Singers Are
Haryanvi duo Banjaare's emotional song Barsaat has been chosen for Spider-Man: Brand New Day's India campaign, bringing global recognition to their music.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 31, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST
Bhiwani (Haryana): A Haryanvi song has become part of the promotional campaign for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Ahead of the film’s release, Sony Pictures Entertainment India released a special promo featuring Barsaat, an emotional song by indie duo Banjaare. The track reflects Peter Parker’s heartbreak after MJ no longer remembers him following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Why Barsaat Was Chosen
The makers wanted a song that could match Peter Parker’s emotional journey in the film. Barsaat captures the pain of love, loneliness, and separation, making it a perfect fit for the movie’s India campaign. The promotional video uses the song to highlight Peter’s struggle after losing the person he loves.
Meet The Singers Behind The Song
Barsaat has been sung by cousins Sumit and Anuj from Bhiwani, Haryana, who perform as the indie music duo Banjaare. The song was released on their YouTube channel on July 9, 2026, in collaboration with Sony Music. It has already crossed 2 million views and received more than 5,700 comments.
Who Are Sumit And Anuj?
Sumit was born on April 20, 1998, in Bhiwani. His father, Satyavan, is a Physical Training Instructor. He studied Mechanical Engineering at Ambala Polytechnic and later completed a B.Tech in Agriculture from Hisar Agricultural University. Apart from singing, he also composes music.
Anuj was born on August 30, 2002. His father, Rajendra Singh, is a Junior Basic Training (JBT) teacher. He has an elder sister who has qualified for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) examination. Anuj started singing at a young age and first performed on stage while he was in Class 3.
Their Journey As Banjaare
In 2024, Sumit started the Banjaare YouTube channel to release original songs. The duo went on to release tracks like Suits With Me, Different Talk, Aashiq Aawara, Mauj, Hai Re, and Bairan.
The audio version of Bairan was released in January, followed by an animated music video in February. The song became a big success and reportedly topped the Billboard India chart. This brought the duo offers from the Haryanvi, Punjabi, and Bollywood music industries.
Now, Sumit and Anuj have added another major milestone to their musical journey with Barsaat becoming part of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day India campaign.
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