Haryana Police Directed To Arrest Badshah, Seize Passport Over Tateeree Controversy
The Haryana State Commission for Women directed police to arrest Badshah and seize his passport after he skipped a summons over the controversial song Tateeree.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 13, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Haryana State Commission for Women on Friday directed the police to arrest rapper-singer Badshah after he failed to appear before the commission in Panipat in connection with the controversy surrounding his Haryanvi song Tateeree.
Commission Chairperson Renu Bhatia said the police in Panipat and Panchkula have been instructed to take strict action against the rapper.
"We have directed the police to arrest Badshah," Bhatia said while speaking to reporters. She added that notices have also been issued across the state warning that the singer's shows will not be allowed in Haryana if he continues to ignore the summons. "Unless he appears before the commission, none of his shows will be allowed in Haryana," she said.
The commission had earlier summoned Badshah to appear in person before 3 pm on Friday. However, he did not attend the hearing. His lawyer reached the commission's office, but Bhatia declined to meet him, stating that the singer had been specifically asked to appear personally.
The counsel later told reporters in Panipat that they had received a scheduled time slot from the commission. Defending the singer, the lawyer said Badshah "is an artist and brings glory to Haryana."
He also informed the media that the rapper had already shared a video message on social media apologising for the controversy. According to the lawyer, Badshah clarified in the video that he did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments.
Meanwhile, complainant Savita Arya said the commission had clearly stated that the matter could still be resolved if the singer appeared before the deadline.
"She had made it clear that if Badshah appeared by 3 pm, the dispute could be resolved; otherwise, action would be initiated against him," Arya said.
Bhatia also directed the police to confiscate Badshah's passport if required to ensure that he does not leave the country to avoid the investigation.
Last week, the Haryana Police registered an FIR against the singer, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia. The case was filed after complaints that his recently released song Tateeree contains objectionable visuals and lyrics.
According to the FIR, the complainants alleged that the song's video shows girls wearing school uniforms dancing inside a Haryana Roadways bus and making objectionable gestures.
Apart from Arya, another complainant, Shiv Kumar, also raised objections. He alleged that the song includes objectionable words and sexualised references that objectify women and minors.
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