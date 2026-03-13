ETV Bharat / entertainment

Haryana Police Directed To Arrest Badshah, Seize Passport Over Tateeree Controversy

Hyderabad: The Haryana State Commission for Women on Friday directed the police to arrest rapper-singer Badshah after he failed to appear before the commission in Panipat in connection with the controversy surrounding his Haryanvi song Tateeree.

Commission Chairperson Renu Bhatia said the police in Panipat and Panchkula have been instructed to take strict action against the rapper.

"We have directed the police to arrest Badshah," Bhatia said while speaking to reporters. She added that notices have also been issued across the state warning that the singer's shows will not be allowed in Haryana if he continues to ignore the summons. "Unless he appears before the commission, none of his shows will be allowed in Haryana," she said.

The commission had earlier summoned Badshah to appear in person before 3 pm on Friday. However, he did not attend the hearing. His lawyer reached the commission's office, but Bhatia declined to meet him, stating that the singer had been specifically asked to appear personally.

The counsel later told reporters in Panipat that they had received a scheduled time slot from the commission. Defending the singer, the lawyer said Badshah "is an artist and brings glory to Haryana."

He also informed the media that the rapper had already shared a video message on social media apologising for the controversy. According to the lawyer, Badshah clarified in the video that he did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments.