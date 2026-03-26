ETV Bharat / entertainment

Harry Potter, Baahubali, Fargo: When Blockbuster Films Became Series

India saw a similar expansion with the Baahubali franchise. Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the two films became massive hits and built a grand fictional kingdom. The story was later extended through Baahubali: Crown of Blood, a nine-episode animated prequel released in May 2024. The series explores an untold story of brotherhood between Baahubali and Bhallaladeva as they face a new enemy, Raktadeva. Set before the events of the films, it expands the world of Mahishmati and adds new conflicts. By moving into animation, the franchise continued storytelling without altering the original film narrative.

The wizarding world created by J. K. Rowling is being reimagined for television with the new Harry Potter. The show plans to adapt each of the seven books in greater detail compared to the original film series. The long-format structure allows more space for subplots, character development, and moments that were skipped in the movies. The reboot also signals how studios are revisiting successful film franchises years later.

Hyderabad: The upcoming television adaptation of the Harry Potter is the latest example of a growing trend in entertainment, popular movie universes expanding into full-fledged series. With studios investing heavily in long-format storytelling, several beloved films have found new life on streaming platforms. From fantasy epics to crime dramas, these adaptations revisit familiar worlds while offering deeper storytelling and new characters. A similar expansion was seen in India when the blockbuster saga Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion extended into the animated series Baahubali: Crown of Blood.

The iconic film trilogy based on J. R. R. Tolkien's work also expanded into television with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Developed by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay, the show is set thousands of years before the events of the films. The series explores the Second Age of Middle-earth, including the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of Sauron, and the fall of Numenor. Unlike the movies directed by Peter Jackson, the show is not a direct continuation but a prequel built from Tolkien's appendices. The first season premiered in September 2022, with another season released in 2024 and more planned. The scale, visuals, and world-building highlight how television is now capable of matching cinematic storytelling.

Star Wars: Expanding Beyond The Films

The Star Wars universe has grown significantly through series such as The Mandalorian and Andor. Created within the expansive world first introduced by George Lucas, these shows explore new characters and timelines. "Andor," for example, serves as a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and follows Cassian Andor's journey into the Rebel Alliance. Meanwhile, "The Mandalorian" introduced new heroes while staying connected to the larger saga. These series demonstrate how long-running film franchises can branch into multiple stories.

Westworld: From 1970s Film To Modern Sci-Fi Series

The science-fiction concept of Westworld was reimagined decades later as the television series Westworld. The original film, written and directed by Michael Crichton, focused on a theme park filled with malfunctioning robots. The television adaptation expanded the idea into a complex story about artificial intelligence and consciousness. Featuring multiple timelines and philosophical themes, the series ran for four seasons between 2016 and 2022. This transformation showed how a simple film concept can evolve into a layered television narrative.

Snowpiercer: Expanding A Dystopian World

The dystopian film Snowpiercer, directed by Bong Joon-ho, also transitioned into a television show. The Snowpiercer expanded the story of a train carrying the last survivors of a frozen Earth. While the movie followed a single revolution, the series explored daily life, politics, and social conflicts within the train. Running from 2020 to 2024, it added new characters and deeper world-building. The shift from film to series allowed the story to explore themes of class and survival in more detail.

Fargo: From Cult Film To Anthology Series

The dark comedy crime film Fargo inspired the anthology television series Fargo. Created by Noah Hawley, the show features new characters and cases each season while maintaining the tone of the original film by the Coen Brothers. The series is not a remake but an homage to the film's style. It blends crime, dark humor, and quirky characters, proving that even self-contained films can evolve into long-running series.

A Growing Trend In Entertainment

From fantasy epics to crime dramas, the shift from films to series continues to grow. The upcoming Harry Potter adaptation, along with expansions like Baahubali, The Lord of the Rings, and Star Wars, highlights how studios are revisiting familiar worlds. Television formats allow deeper storytelling, new perspectives, and extended timelines. As streaming platforms compete for audiences, these franchise-based series are likely to become even more common. Whether through prequels, reboots, or spin-offs, beloved movie universes are finding new life on the small screen.