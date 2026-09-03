ETV Bharat / entertainment

Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone Trailer Divides Fans Over Dark Visuals, Familiar Scenes: 'Where's The Magic?'

However, the trailer's dark colour palette drew criticism from viewers who felt it lacked the "magic" and "wonder" associated with the Wizarding World. Others were amused by how closely some moments and even dialogues appeared to mirror the films, with one fan asking why the adaptation was recreating not just the scenes but the dialogues too.

The new trailer has sparked a mixed reaction among Harry Potter fans, with many expressing excitement about finally seeing the books adapted in greater detail, while others questioned the series' visual tone and its close resemblance to the original films. Some fans said they had never been particularly fond of the movie saga and were looking forward to the series for the scenes and storylines that were left out of the films, including the Marauders' backstory.

McGonagall's sorting ceremony also gets a glimpse in the trailer, as new students are placed into their Hogwarts houses. Hagrid, Dumbledore, Snape and Quirrell are among the other familiar faces seen in the footage. While many of these moments will be instantly recognisable to fans of the films, the series is expected to spend more time on details from Rowling's original book.

The new footage gives fans a better idea of what the first season will cover. Harry can be seen exploring Hogwarts, using the invisibility cloak and facing Professor Snape. The trailer also features Quidditch, one of the most popular parts of the wizarding world, along with the memorable troll sequence involving Harry, Ron and Hermione.

The new trailer shows several familiar moments from Harry's first year at Hogwarts. It also introduces more of the characters who will guide, challenge and support the young wizard during his first year at the school of witchcraft and wizardry.

Hyderabad: HBO has released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone series, giving fans a much closer look at the new generation of actors stepping into the magical world. The eight-episode series will premiere globally on December 25, 2026. It is based on J.K. Rowling's first Harry Potter novel and will retell the story that was previously brought to the big screen in the hugely popular film franchise.

Dominic McLaughlin leads the new Harry Potter cast

Newcomer Dominic McLaughlin plays Harry Potter, taking over the role made famous by Daniel Radcliffe. McLaughlin's Harry is an 11-year-old orphan who grows up with his aunt Petunia, uncle Vernon and cousin Dudley. He has little idea about the magical world until letters from Hogwarts begin arriving at the Dursleys' home. His life changes when Hagrid, the Hogwarts gamekeeper, arrives to tell him that he is a wizard.

Harry then enters Hogwarts, where he meets Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger and begins a friendship that becomes central to the story. Arabella Stanton plays Hermione Granger, while Alastair Stout makes his acting debut as Ron Weasley. The two characters were previously played by Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in the films. The new trio will be at the centre of the series as Harry discovers more about magic, friendship and the mystery surrounding Lord Voldemort.

New faces take over familiar Hogwarts roles

The series has brought together a mix of established actors and newcomers for the famous Hogwarts characters. I May Destroy You star Paapa Essiedu plays Severus Snape, the strict Hogwarts professor who has a complicated relationship with Harry. Janet McTeer takes over the role of Professor Minerva McGonagall, previously played by the late Maggie Smith. Nick Frost plays Hagrid, replacing the late Robbie Coltrane, who portrayed the character in all eight films.

Hagrid is the person who introduces Harry to the magical world and remains one of his most trusted friends. John Lithgow plays Albus Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts. He becomes the fourth actor to portray the character on screen after Richard Harris, Michael Gambon and Jude Law. Luke Thallon will appear as Professor Quirinus Quirrell, while Paul Whitehouse plays Argus Filch, the caretaker of Hogwarts. The cast also includes Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley and Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley.

One book, one season

One of the biggest differences between the new series and the movies is the amount of time available to tell the story. The plan is for each season to adapt one of Rowling's seven books. The first season will therefore focus on Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and will consist of eight episodes. This gives the writers more space to include storylines, characters and smaller details that could not always make it into the movies. For fans who grew up with the original films, the series will offer familiar events with new performances and a different pace. At the same time, the production will have to create its own identity instead of simply repeating what audiences have already seen.

Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod lead the series

The show is being developed by Francesca Gardiner, who serves as writer and showrunner, and Mark Mylod, who is also directing episodes. Both are known for their work on Succession. Production began in Hertfordshire, England, in July 2025. J.K. Rowling is involved with the project as an executive producer and in an advisory capacity. The series will continue with later seasons based on the remaining books. The franchise has also faced controversy because of Rowling's views on transgender issues. Some cast members have publicly disagreed with her views, while the series continues to move forward with her involvement.

What can fans expect?

The new Harry Potter series is not presenting a new story. Instead, it is giving a familiar story more room to breathe. The first season will follow Harry as he discovers that he is a wizard, enters Hogwarts, makes his closest friends and slowly learns about the danger connected to Lord Voldemort. For viewers who loved the books, the biggest attraction will be the possibility of seeing more details from the original story. For film fans, the new cast will bring a fresh interpretation to characters that have been part of popular culture for more than two decades. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will premiere on HBO on December 25, 2026.