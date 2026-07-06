ETV Bharat / entertainment

After Watching 'Banned' Satluj, Harbhajan Singh Applauds Diljit Dosanjh; Says 'Truth Cannot Remain Buried Forever'

Harbhajan Singh Applauds Diljit Dosanjh's Banned Film Satluj ( Photo: Film Poster, IANS )

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has shared his reaction after watching Satluj, the biographical drama based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. His post comes at a time when the film has been removed from OTT streaming in India. Harbhajan took to his X handle to praise the film and its makers. He also spoke about justice, courage, and the importance of remembering Khalra’s story. Sharing his thoughts, Harbhajan wrote, "Jallianwala Bagh stands as one of history’s greatest massacres. It was carried out by a colonial regime. But the question that haunts me after watching Jaswant Singh Khalra is different: What is more painful than oppression by an outsider? When those entrusted to protect their own people are accused of becoming the source of their greatest fear." He also highlighted the responsibility of law enforcement and the lasting impact of abuse of power. "A police officer’s duty is to protect innocent lives—not to abuse power. Khalra’s courage exposed evidence of alleged illegal disappearances and secret cremations, reminding us that the abuse of state power can leave wounds that last for generations. Punjab’s mothers are still waiting for answers. Many families are still waiting for justice. Truth cannot remain buried forever," Harbhajan wrote.