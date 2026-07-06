After Watching 'Banned' Satluj, Harbhajan Singh Applauds Diljit Dosanjh; Says 'Truth Cannot Remain Buried Forever'
Harbhajan Singh praised Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj after watching it amid its India ban, saying Jaswant Singh Khalra's story proves "truth cannot remain buried forever."
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 6, 2026 at 10:16 AM IST
Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has shared his reaction after watching Satluj, the biographical drama based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. His post comes at a time when the film has been removed from OTT streaming in India.
Harbhajan took to his X handle to praise the film and its makers. He also spoke about justice, courage, and the importance of remembering Khalra’s story.
Sharing his thoughts, Harbhajan wrote, "Jallianwala Bagh stands as one of history’s greatest massacres. It was carried out by a colonial regime. But the question that haunts me after watching Jaswant Singh Khalra is different: What is more painful than oppression by an outsider? When those entrusted to protect their own people are accused of becoming the source of their greatest fear."
Jallianwala Bagh stands as one of history’s greatest massacres. It was carried out by a colonial regime. But the question that haunts me after watching Jaswant Singh Khalra is different:— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 5, 2026
What is more painful than oppression by an outsider? When those entrusted to protect their… pic.twitter.com/zb71vPhKss
He also highlighted the responsibility of law enforcement and the lasting impact of abuse of power. "A police officer’s duty is to protect innocent lives—not to abuse power. Khalra’s courage exposed evidence of alleged illegal disappearances and secret cremations, reminding us that the abuse of state power can leave wounds that last for generations. Punjab’s mothers are still waiting for answers. Many families are still waiting for justice. Truth cannot remain buried forever," Harbhajan wrote.
The former spinner ended his note by praising director Honey Trehan and lead actor Diljit Dosanjh for bringing Khalra’s story to the screen. "Outstanding work by @HoneyTrehan and @diljitdosanjh for bringing the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra to the world. His courage deserves to be remembered."
Harbhajan’s post comes just days after Satluj was taken down from ZEE5 in India. The film, which was earlier titled Punjab ’95, started streaming on July 3 before it was later removed from the platform’s Indian library.
After the film’s removal, ZEE5 released an official statement thanking viewers for their support. "The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life," the platform said.
The streaming service also stood by the film and its creators. "At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire and endure. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives," the statement read.
Confirming the film’s removal, the platform added, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering."
Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj tells the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra, the human rights activist who is known for documenting alleged illegal disappearances and secret cremations in Punjab. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role, alongside Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan playing key roles.