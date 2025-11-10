ETV Bharat / entertainment

Haq Box Office Collection Day 3: Yami Gautam - Emraan Hashmi's Courtroom Drama Nears Rs 10 Cr

The film opened at Rs 1.75 crore on Friday. On Saturday, it saw nearly double growth with Rs 3.35 crore. The film maintained the momentum through Sunday, which saw another Rs 3.75 crore at the box office, taking the total to Rs 8.85 crore. Despite a modest opening, Haq picked up well as more viewers connected with its emotional storytelling. The audience response has been kind, especially for Yami's sincere act and Emraan's restrained performance.

Hyderabad: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer courtroom drama Haq is witnessing a steady rise at the box office. The film, released on November 7, has earned over Rs 8 crore net in India within its first weekend.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Yami expressed her happiness, writing, "The power of 'word of mouth'. No foul-play or any gimmicks. Straight from our hearts to the audience. Even from trade & media perspective, I feel a lot of positivity that they want a film like 'HAQ' to be a success. It's a rarity & I shall cherish this moment for life".

Yami Gautam on X (Photo: X)

Suparn Verma directorial Haq is inspired by the 1985 Shah Bano case. The film shows a woman's fight for justice after her husband divorces her. Yami plays Shazia Bano, while Emraan plays Abbas Khan, her estranged husband. The film faced a legal challenge before its release. Shah Bano's daughter filed a petition seeking a stay, claiming misrepresentation. However, the Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed the plea, allowing the film to release as per schedule, citing the film does not infringe their privacy and is solely based on the landmark judgement.

Haq has already crossed Emraan's earlier release Ground Zero, which made Rs 6.7 crore in total. However, it's still far behind Yami's Article 370, which earned Rs 22.5 crore in its first weekend. The film faces no major competition this week, giving it a good window to grow. However, De De Pyaar De 2 releases on November 14, which might affect its second-week numbers. Industry experts believe Haq will easily cross Rs 10 crore on Monday. If the drop is minimal, it could sustain well through the week. The film's long-term success now depends on weekday collections.