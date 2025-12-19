ETV Bharat / entertainment

Happy Patel Trailer: Aamir Khan's Cameo And Imran's Comeback Steal Show In Vir Das' Directorial Debut

The trailer opens on a funny note. Vir Das is seen assembling a rifle but forgetting to attach the trigger. This moment quickly explains why his character has failed the MI7 exam seven times. Vir plays Happy Patel, an unlikely spy who is sent on a secret mission to India. He may not be perfect, but he is confident, loud, and very confused. Much of the film's action takes place in Goa. Happy struggles to understand Indian culture and traditions, which lands him in constant trouble.

Hyderabad: The makers of Happy Patel released the trailer after teasing fans with a funny announcement video a few weeks ago. As soon as the trailer dropped, fans began sharing their reactions online, especially because of one big surprise - Imran Khan's return to Bollywood after nearly ten years.

Imran Khan's return, however, is what truly set social media on fire. Imran is seen briefly in the trailer, but his look has caught everyone's attention. With long hair and a menacing stare, he appears to be playing a negative or mysterious role. Fans quickly shared screenshots of his scenes online. Many called it his official comeback after a decade-long break.

Imran Khan was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti. Since then, he stayed away from films, despite regular speculation about his return. His appearance in Happy Patel has made fans nostalgic, especially because the film reunites him with Aamir Khan Productions after Delhi Belly in 2011.

Social media reactions have been largely positive.

One fan wrote, "OGs are back. I'm excited." Another said, "After a decade, Imran Khan is back. And this hilarious cameo of Aamir Khan just made it better.” Some viewers felt the trailer could have shown more, but still found it promising. Many praised its self-aware humor and fresh take on the spy genre. Several fans also called it an unexpected Delhi Belly reunion that they did not know they needed. Happy Patel is directed by Vir Das along with Kavi Shastri.