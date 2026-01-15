ETV Bharat / entertainment

Happy Patel - Khatarnak Jasoos Early Review: Vir Das Wins Hearts With His Directorial Debut

The review clearly praised the film's structure and pacing. According to the viewer, the first half is sharp and engaging. "First Half: Superbly paced, packed with laughs and clever setups," the review stated.

"Attended a Lightbox Preview Theatre Screening Film: Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos… expecting a fun spy comedy - but walked out genuinely impressed," the review read. It added that the two-hour film never feels heavy or dragged and keeps the audience entertained throughout.

One review began by saying that expectations were simple. The viewer was expecting a light spy comedy. However, the experience turned out to be much more than that.

Hyderabad: Actor-comedian Vir Das' directorial Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos is all set to hi theatres on January 16, 2026. Wih just one day to go, the makers arranged a special preview screening of the film backed by Aamir Khan Productions. The early reactions are out and Vir Das has been sharing snapshots of first few reviews on his official Instagram account. The response has added to the growing buzz around the film.

Happy Patel - Khatarnak Jasoos Early Review (Photo: Instagram)

However, it was the second half that truly stood out. The reviewer described it in strong words. "Second Half: Straight-up EXTRAORDINARY - bigger stakes, sharper turns, and satisfying payoffs," the post said.

Happy Patel - Khatarnak Jasoos Early Review (Photo: Instagram)

The writing by Vir Das and Amogh Ranadive received special praise. The review mentioned that the screenplay holds the audience from the first scene to the final frame and never lets go.

Vir Das Called the Soul of the Film

When it came to performances, Vir Das emerged as the biggest highlight. The review called him the heart and soul of the film. "Vir Das is the soul of the film. He makes Happy Patel lovable, frustrating, funny, and heroic - all at once," the review noted.

Happy Patel - Khatarnak Jasoos Early Review (Photo: Instagram)

It praised his comic timing and said that he smoothly handles emotional and action scenes when the story shifts tone. Aamir Khan, who plays a quirky role in the film, was also praised for his restrained performance. "Aamir Khan brings authority and restraint. His presence adds weight to the narrative. Minimalism at its best," the review said.

Actor Triptii Dimri attended a star-studded screening on January 13 and later took to Instagram to praise the film. She wrote, "Finally got to watch Happy Patel and I'm so impressed…the film is such a joy from start to finish."

Happy Patel - Khatarnak Jasoos Early Review (Photo: Instagram)

She urged people to watch it in theatres and added, "Go catch it in cinemas on 16th January, you don't want to miss this." Vir Das replied with a thank-you message. Triptii also gave a shoutout to co-director Kavi Shastri, saying she was proud of his hard work.

Happy Patel - Khatarnak Jasoos Early Review (Photo: Instagram)

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh also shared her review on Instagram. She called the film a fun ride and praised the performances of the entire cast. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos stars Vir Das, Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Mithila Palkar, and Srushti Tawade.