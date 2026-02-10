ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Happy 21': Namrata Shirodkar Wishes Mahesh Babu On Wedding Anniversary; Priyanka Chopra Reacts

On completing over two decades together, Namrata shared a joint post on Instagram along with a picture with Mahesh Babu. In the caption, she wrote, "Still choosing you 😍😍😍 everyday… Happy 21 MB❤️." The post quickly drew attention and was met with love from fans as well as members of the film industry.

Hyderabad: Actor Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar mark 21 years of their wedding on February 10. The special day was celebrated with a throwback picture and a warm post on social media. The Tollywood couple, who usually stay away from sharing too much about their private life, once again won hearts with a simple heartfelt message.

The photo shared by Namrata is not a recent one. In the picture, Mahesh Babu is seen wearing a blue shirt with his sleeves rolled up, while Namrata stands in front of him in a black top paired with a colourful muffler around her neck. Mahesh can be seen gently embracing her from behind. The image gives off a calm and comfortable vibe, reflecting the bond the two share. Actress Priyanka Chopra, who will be seen opposite Mahesh in his upcoming film Varanasi, also reacted to the post. She dropped a series of emojis: (😍❤️🔥👏 ) in the comments, showing her affection and support for the couple.

Mahesh and Namrata first crossed paths in 2000 during the shoot of the film Vamsi. While Mahesh was still establishing himself in the Telugu film industry, Namrata was known face, given her Miss India Universe win. The two had a hard-time convincing Mahesh's parents in the beginning, but with time, the accepted their relationship. Mahesh and Namrata got married in 2005 in an intimate traditional wedding. They have a son named Gautam and a daughter named Sitara.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's action-adventure film Varanasi. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra and marks their first time sharing screen space. Fans are now waiting for more details about the much-anticipated project.

