ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hanuman Ansh Worldwide Release Date Announced As Film Continues Strong Box Office Run In India

Hombale Films, which is backing the film's international release, announced that Hanuman Ansh will reach overseas audiences through Hombale Overseas. Sharing the update, the production house wrote that the story rooted in faith was now ready to travel beyond borders, with the spiritual journey of Maharaj Ji reaching audiences worldwide.

The announcement comes after the Vishal Chaturvedi directorial emerged as one of the year's most unexpected theatrical success stories. Released in India on August 7, the low-budget film started with a modest opening but steadily gained momentum through strong word of mouth. After 27 days, its India net collection had crossed the Rs 60 crore mark.

Hyderabad: Hanuman Ansh is now ready to take its spiritual journey beyond India. The film, inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, will have its worldwide release on September 11, following a strong run at the domestic box office.

The global release is another significant milestone for a film that initially faced a major screen crunch. Hanuman Ansh had to compete for theatrical space with bigger releases, including Awarapan 2 and Yash-starrer Toxic. Despite having very few shows in its early run, the film continued to attract audiences. The clash with Toxic became particularly notable later in the run. While Toxic opened strongly with around Rs 150 crore worldwide, its subsequent collections led to a reduction in its screen count in some markets. At the same time, demand for Hanuman Ansh increased, resulting in additional shows and screens.

The film's box office journey has been particularly unusual. It opened with just Rs 10 lakh on August 7 and collected around Rs 1.08 crore in its first week, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Its second week brought in around Rs 40 lakh. However, its third week saw a dramatic jump, with the film earning around Rs 10.40 crore as positive word of mouth continued to spread.

By the end of its fourth week, the film had collected around Rs 50.76 crore, taking its overall India net to approximately Rs 62.64 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh described the film as "the biggest success story of 2026". He also explained that the film's growing demand was behind the increase in shows.

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhina W Satyaa, Vihaan S Hegde, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. Shobhina W Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan S Hegde portrays Maharaj Ji at another stage of the story. The 2-hour-30-minute film is rooted in India's Sant Parampara and explores the saint's teachings of love, service and devotion. Its story presents Baba as a figure untouched by power, politics, ownership or praise, with his simple message forming the spiritual core of the film.