ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hanuman Ansh Singer Suneel Lodhi Begins Eye Treatment, Makes Emotional Appeal For Prayers

Hyderabad: Folk singer Suneel Lodhi is holding on to hope as he takes an important step towards possibly gaining his eyesight. Known for lending his voice to the popular devotional song Maine Tere Hi Bharose Hanuman from the film Hanuman Ansh, Suneel has started his eye treatment. The visually impaired singer recently shared the news on social media, asking people to keep him in their prayers.

Taking to Instagram, Suneel shared a few posts from his visit to an eye hospital. Sharing his feelings, the singer spoke about how the support and prayers of people have helped him through difficult times. He also expressed his wish to see the world, something he hopes his treatment will make possible.

In the caption, he wrote in Hindi, which can loosely be translated as "Oh my God! You have supported me so far, encouraged me in every difficulty. My eye treatment process has started today. A new hope is awakened by all your prayers and blessings. I just pray to God that light returns to my life too, and I see this beautiful world with my eyes," he wrote.

He also appealed to his followers not to stop praying for him. Calling their affection his biggest source of strength, Suneel wrote, "May the years of waiting of my parents be fulfilled; may the prayers of my loved ones be accepted. All of you are requested to pray for me from the bottom of your hearts. Your love, blessings and blessings are my greatest strength. Oh, my Lord! Now please grant me just one more favour... restore my eyesight."

Meanwhile, details about the arrangements for his treatment were shared by the Instagram page Bundeli Duniya. The initiative reportedly came after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav directed officials to help the singer. Suneel was taken to Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar, where doctors conducted a general health check-up and examined his eyes.