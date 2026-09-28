ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hanuman Ansh Storms Past Rs 400 Cr Worldwide After 52 Days Of Extraordinary Box Office Run

Hyderabad: Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh has reached another major milestone at the box office. The spiritual drama has crossed Rs 400 crore in worldwide gross collections after completing 52 days in theatres. In India, the film has also gone past the Rs 300 crore mark in net collections.

On day 52, which was the film's eighth Sunday, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 9 crore net in India, according to trade portal Sacnilk. The film played across 4,387 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 46 pc. Its Sunday collection was 38.5 percent higher than the Rs 6.50 crore it earned on Saturday.

What makes the run even more remarkable is that Hanuman Ansh did not have a big opening. The film started with just Rs 10 lakh on its first day and earned around Rs 1.50 crore in its first two weeks. However, strong word of mouth gradually changed its fortunes. The film picked up pace from its third week and has continued to attract audiences even in its eighth week.

With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 307.03 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 362.70 crore. The film added another Rs 75 lakh from overseas markets on day 52, taking its overseas gross to Rs 38.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 401.20 crore.

The film's theatrical journey has been unusual. After collecting just Rs 1.08 crore in its first week and Rs 40 lakh in the second, Hanuman Ansh saw a sharp turnaround. It earned Rs 10.40 crore in week 3, followed by Rs 61 crore in week 4. Its fifth week brought in Rs 90.25 crore, while week 6 added Rs 80.25 crore. The film collected another Rs 44.80 crore in its seventh week.

The film has now also entered the list of the highest-grossing Indian films. Its worldwide collection has taken it past several popular titles, including Krrish 3, Chennai Express, 3 Idiots and Kantara, based on the collection figures cited above.

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge in the lead roles. The story follows Lakshmi Narayan, a young man who loses his mother and sets out on a spiritual journey across North India in search of God. His experiences eventually lead to his transformation into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba. With the film still running in its eighth week, Hanuman Ansh continues to add to its impressive box office total.