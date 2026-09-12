Why Hanuman Ansh Couldn't Enter India's Oscar Race This Year, Producer Explains
Hanuman Ansh producer Namrata Singh has opened up about the film's Oscar journey, while the devotional drama continues to expand its reach across markets.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 12, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Director Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional drama Hanuman Ansh has been making headlines for its strong performance at the box office. However, the film will not be in the race to become India’s official entry for the Oscars this year. Producer Namrata Singh has revealed that the team missed the deadline because of its many ongoing responsibilities and a lack of awareness about the submission process.
In a conversation with a newswire, Singh said that the team was busy handling the film’s theatrical and overseas releases, dubbing work and accessibility plans. She also pointed out that the film has a very small team, which made it difficult to manage everything at the same time.
Hanuman Ansh team missed Oscar submission deadline
Singh revealed that the team did not know about the deadline to submit the film for consideration as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category. The deadline was September 7.
“We missed the Oscar submission deadline (for consideration as India’s official entry for Best International Feature Film) yesterday (September 7), as it was the last day. We got calls from a thousand people ki aap ne film submit nahin ki. But we didn't know about it,” she said.
The producer explained that the team was already handling several important tasks related to the film. She also said that the makers are a small team and have been learning as they take the film to new markets. “We are busy with too many things. We are also a really small team,” Singh added.
Film team focused on expanding Hanuman Ansh
While the Oscar deadline has passed, the makers are now working on taking Hanuman Ansh to a wider audience. The film is being dubbed in Telugu, with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas associated with the Telugu version. It is scheduled to release in Telugu cinemas on September 18.
For now, the makers have no plans to dub the film in Tamil, Malayalam or Kannada. Singh said the team is taking things one step at a time. “First, we have done dubbing for Telugu and then work on the rest of the languages. We are also working on accessibility so that people of different abilities can see the film,” she said.
The film’s team has also been busy with its overseas release. Singh said releasing the film outside India involved several processes, including censor approvals and preparing the required material.
She explained that both she and director Vishal Chaturvedi are first-time producers and filmmakers in this space, so the team has been learning while working on the film’s international release.
Hanuman Ansh expands beyond theatres
The makers are also planning to take the Hanuman Ansh story beyond the film. According to Singh, a video game is being developed by the company behind FAU-G. A comic book is also in the works, with the team in talks with a major comic-book publisher.
Meanwhile, Vishal has confirmed that work on its sequel has already started. There have been reports about possible appearances by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. However, the makers have not officially confirmed these casting reports.
Inspired by the teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge, along with Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. The film was released in theatres on August 7, 2026, and has since emerged as a major box-office success.