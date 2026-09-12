ETV Bharat / entertainment

Why Hanuman Ansh Couldn't Enter India's Oscar Race This Year, Producer Explains

Hyderabad: Director Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional drama Hanuman Ansh has been making headlines for its strong performance at the box office. However, the film will not be in the race to become India’s official entry for the Oscars this year. Producer Namrata Singh has revealed that the team missed the deadline because of its many ongoing responsibilities and a lack of awareness about the submission process.

In a conversation with a newswire, Singh said that the team was busy handling the film’s theatrical and overseas releases, dubbing work and accessibility plans. She also pointed out that the film has a very small team, which made it difficult to manage everything at the same time.

Hanuman Ansh team missed Oscar submission deadline

Singh revealed that the team did not know about the deadline to submit the film for consideration as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category. The deadline was September 7.

“We missed the Oscar submission deadline (for consideration as India’s official entry for Best International Feature Film) yesterday (September 7), as it was the last day. We got calls from a thousand people ki aap ne film submit nahin ki. But we didn't know about it,” she said.

The producer explained that the team was already handling several important tasks related to the film. She also said that the makers are a small team and have been learning as they take the film to new markets. “We are busy with too many things. We are also a really small team,” Singh added.