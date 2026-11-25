Hanuman Ansh OTT Release: SonyLIV, Netflix To Stream Film In Different Languages; Check Dates
Hanuman Ansh will make its OTT debut on SonyLIV and Netflix in November, with different streaming dates and language options across both platforms.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 25, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hanuman Ansh is finally making its way to OTT platforms after spending around three months in theatres. The film, which is based on the life of spiritual leader Baba Neem Karoli, will be available on two streaming platforms, SonyLIV and Netflix. However, the film will have different release dates and language options on the two platforms.
Hanuman Ansh will start streaming on SonyLIV on November 27. The film will be available in Hindi on the platform. Meanwhile, Netflix has announced that it will release the film on November 29 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati. However, it is not yet clear whether the Hindi version will also be available on Netflix.
The film’s OTT release comes after a 90-day run in cinemas. Its digital rights have been divided between the two platforms. Sony has acquired the Hindi streaming and satellite rights, while Netflix has bought the digital rights for the other languages.
Hanuman Ansh’s Box Office Journey
Made on a reported budget of Rs 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh had a slow start at the box office. The film struggled to bring audiences to theatres during its initial weeks. However, things gradually changed as positive word of mouth helped it attract more viewers.
According to reports shared by industry tracking websites, the film went on to collect over Rs 450 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest box office successes of the year. Its long theatrical run and strong response from audiences helped it gain attention beyond its initial release.
Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is produced by Vishal Chaturvedi, Ragini Sona, Namrata G Singh and Anupriya A Nagar.
What Is Hanuman Ansh About?
Hanuman Ansh tells the story of Lakshmi Narayan, who later became known as Baba Neem Karoli. Born as Lakshman Narayan Sharma, he loses his mother at a young age. Her death leaves him searching for answers about God and the meaning of life.
His search takes him on a spiritual journey across North India. During this journey, he meets different people and has experiences that shape his beliefs. The story follows his journey towards becoming Neem Karoli Baba, who is remembered for his teachings of love, kindness, service and compassion.
Baba Neem Karoli was born around 1900 in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district. He passed away in 1973. He was married at a young age but later chose the life of a wandering spiritual leader.
Celebrities Who Followed Baba Neem Karoli
Baba Neem Karoli has followers across the world, including several well-known personalities. Hollywood actor Julia Roberts, cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are among his devotees. Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg have also reportedly visited his ashram at Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand.
During its theatrical run, Hanuman Ansh also received praise from several celebrities. Varun Dhawan, Hema Malini, Sanjay Dutt, Kangana Ranaut and Preity Zinta were among those who appreciated the film.