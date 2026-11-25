ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hanuman Ansh OTT Release: SonyLIV, Netflix To Stream Film In Different Languages; Check Dates

Hanuman Ansh OTT Release ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Hanuman Ansh is finally making its way to OTT platforms after spending around three months in theatres. The film, which is based on the life of spiritual leader Baba Neem Karoli, will be available on two streaming platforms, SonyLIV and Netflix. However, the film will have different release dates and language options on the two platforms.

Hanuman Ansh will start streaming on SonyLIV on November 27. The film will be available in Hindi on the platform. Meanwhile, Netflix has announced that it will release the film on November 29 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati. However, it is not yet clear whether the Hindi version will also be available on Netflix.

The film’s OTT release comes after a 90-day run in cinemas. Its digital rights have been divided between the two platforms. Sony has acquired the Hindi streaming and satellite rights, while Netflix has bought the digital rights for the other languages. Hanuman Ansh’s Box Office Journey Made on a reported budget of Rs 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh had a slow start at the box office. The film struggled to bring audiences to theatres during its initial weeks. However, things gradually changed as positive word of mouth helped it attract more viewers. According to reports shared by industry tracking websites, the film went on to collect over Rs 450 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest box office successes of the year. Its long theatrical run and strong response from audiences helped it gain attention beyond its initial release. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is produced by Vishal Chaturvedi, Ragini Sona, Namrata G Singh and Anupriya A Nagar.