ETV Bharat / entertainment

'What A Legacy You Left': Hanuman Ansh Director Reveals Mushtaq Khan Was Set To Star In His Next Film

Several people from the Hindi film industry have been paying tribute to Mushtaq. The actor had worked with many filmmakers and co-actors during his long career, and his death has led to several emotional messages from his colleagues.

The director took to social media and posted a picture of Mushtaq along with an emotional note. His post revealed that the actor and filmmaker were preparing to work together, although the project could not go ahead after Mushtaq’s sudden death. Vishal wrote, “We were supposed to work together, Mushtaq ji; what an actor you were, what a legacy you left! Om Shanti.”

Hyderabad: Mushtaq Khan had another film lined up before his death. The late actor was set to collaborate with Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi on his next project. Vishal shared the news while remembering Mushtaq after his death on Thursday.

Actor Rajpal Yadav was among those who remembered Mushtaq. He shared that he had met him on Thursday, only a few hours before the actor passed away. Rajpal said he had spoken to Mushtaq during the meeting and that the actor was responding to the people around him.

Recalling that meeting, Rajpal wrote, “This afternoon I went to meet Mushtaq Bhai, talked to him; he saw me, shook my hand and was listening to all our conversations and reacting to them. I still can't believe that the person I met two hours ago, the person I shook hands with, is no longer among us. We are all bowing down to the decision of the Almighty. Mushtaq Bhai was, is and will always be a popular person and actor and will remain so. I offer you a heartfelt tribute with a heavy heart.”

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who worked with Mushtaq in Welcome, also remembered the actor. Sharing his grief on social media, Bazmee described him as a talented artist and a good human being. He wrote, “Shocked and speechless by the passing of Mushtaq Bhai (my balu). A truly remarkable artist and a beautiful soul. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to his family and loved ones.”

Mushtaq died on Thursday at a Mumbai hospital after his health condition became critical. He had been battling liver cancer. Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari confirmed to news agency ANI that Khan breathed his last on Thursday. According to reports, the actor was first diagnosed with cancer around five years ago, and the disease had recently returned.

Mushtaq was one of the familiar faces of Hindi cinema. He made his acting debut with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai in 1980 and went on to appear in several popular films. His credits include Welcome, Aashiqui, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.